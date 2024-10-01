Fox News Caught Citing Fake News Outlet on Air
Host Maria Bartiromo sank to a new low when she cited the far-right website Gateway Pundit.
Fox and its business affiliates have apparently shed any pretense of relying on verifiable sources of information for their on-air claims.
During Tuesday’s episode of Mornings with Maria, host Maria Bartiromo cited a news source that isn’t just controversial—it’s actually not news whatsoever.
“I want to get your take on whether you’ve got confidence there, in Arizona, because apparently The Gateway Pundit reported that the GOP chairwoman provided an update to allegations that there’s not going to be a fair election there,” Bartiromo said to RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley, basing the information on a conspiracy site well known for publishing hoaxes.
The Gateway Pundit filed for bankruptcy in April amid several defamation suits, including one brought by a pair of 2020 Georgia election workers, mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a nearly $150 million suit against ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on similar claims.
The site is also under the gun for another lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which accused Gateway Pundit of publishing defamatory stories about its voting machines during the last presidential election.
But if she’s still keen to rely on such a site for hard evidence, perhaps that’s the sort of company Bartiromo keeps. The Fox anchor and her insipid theories about the authenticity of the last election took center stage in the conservative media behemoth’s own defamation suit with Dominion, in which the network was accused of launching baseless attacks on the efficacy of Dominion’s voting equipment. That lawsuit amounted to Fox paying a whopping $787 million settlement in 2023, averting a high-profile trial that would have embroiled some of the nation’s highest grossing media talent and the media executives of the country’s largest media machine.