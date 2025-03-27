Even Fox News Admits That War Plans Group Chat Is a Disaster
Donald Trump’s favorite network can’t spin how bad the group chat is.
The White House’s attempt to minimize the Trump administration’s Signal group chat scandal isn’t convincing anyone … not even the usual cheerleader Fox News.
Fox News’s chief political analyst Brit Hume posted a straightforward rebuke on X Wednesday of the Trump administration’s sloppy handling of the crisis, in which several Cabinet members discussed sensitive military information in a Signal group chat that accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.
“There are a couple of iron rules for dealing with a scandal. One: get the facts out as fast as possible and don’t be afraid to take responsibility. Two: Once rule one is taken care of, don’t feed the story,” Hume warned. “With regard to the Signal message case, the administration is making a mess of rule two by getting bogged down in a dispute over whether the details of Yemen bombing raids were a war plan and whether those details were, or should have been, classified. All that has done is prolong the story.”
On Wednesday, after the full details of the conversation were released, the Trump administration began attacking The Atlantic over a word in its headline, pouncing on the nonexistent differences between “war plans” and “attack plans”—as if that somehow negated the fact that the secretary of defense had revealed launch times to a reporter, and the White House then readily lied about whether there was classified information in the chat.
Hume continued, criticizing the Trump administration for attacking Goldberg, “who, through no fault or action of his own, received the Signal conversation.”
“All attacking him did was give him a reason to release further details from the Signal chat, which appeared to contradict the administration’’s claim that no ‘war plans’ were discussed. That gave the story at least another day of life,” Hume wrote.
In an interview Monday, Hegseth called Goldberg “a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time.”
Later Wednesday, Hume appeared on Fox News’s Special Report, where he repeated his point that attacking Goldberg was a huge mistake. “Look, I’m not a particular fan of Goldberg or his magazine, but he didn’t do anything wrong here,” Hume said. “He got that thing sent to him passively. He didn’t do anything to get it. And when he reported on it, he left out a lot of the details. So, then they attacked him and said that he wasn’t telling the truth about it, which just gave him a reason to release the details as he did this morning.”
Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy also skewered the Trump administration’s handling of the leak in an op-ed for the New York Post, a conservative tabloid that regularly pushes stories to back up Trump’s agenda.
McCarthy wrote that the “blunder of discussing the details on a Signal group chat that is not authorized for the communication of national defense information—to say nothing of top secret intelligence—was an unconscionable security breach.
“I like Pete Hegseth. That said, it was reckless to disseminate information about imminent combat ops over a non-approved chat app,” McCarthy added. “As defense secretary, he is expected not just to comply with the rules but to enforce them in his department.”
Other steadfast defenders of Trump’s agenda in conservative media have started to defect over the administration’s outrageous national security slipup.
Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren urged that White House’s “word gymnastics” needed to end. “Regarding this whole signal debacle, the administration really just needs to come out and explicitly say they F’d up,” she wrote in a post on X Tuesday.
Conservative media personality Piers Morgan said that Trump ought to “roll some heads” over the group chat. “They *were* war plans, and it *was* (obviously) classified material. This whole Signal-gate scandal is a shockingly egregious f*ck-up that could have had catastrophic repercussions for US forces in combat on that operation,” he wrote on X Wednesday.