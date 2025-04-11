Alina Habba Launches Alarming Investigation Into Democratic Governor
Alina Habba appears to be carrying out Trump’s personal revenge plans.
Donald Trump’s former attorney turned interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey is threatening to prosecute the state’s governor.
Alina Habba, following reports that Governor Phil Murphy has directed state police not to work with federal immigration officers, told Fox News Thursday that she has directed her office to open an investigation into Murphy, as well as New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, saying that she wanted it “to be a warning for everybody.”
“That will no longer stand,” Habba said, of Murphy and Platkin’s actions.
“[Attorney General] Pam Bondi has made it clear, and so has our president, that we are to take all violent criminals and criminals out of this country and completely enforce federal law, and anybody who does get in that way … will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment, and I will come after them hard, and those investigations will start immediately,” Habba told Sean Hannity.
It’s a direct challenge to the leader of a heavily Democratic state by the Trump administration. New Jersey’s Immigrant Trust Directive, issued in 2018, limits how much assistance law enforcement officers can provide to federal immigration authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Murphy has thumbed his nose at the Trump administration over immigration, at one point in February alluding to harboring an undocumented immigrant in his home and daring ICE to come after them, resulting in a backlash from right-wing media. Murphy later clarified and said that actually wasn’t the case, but that likely put him on MAGA’s radar, with Trump’s border czar saying, “We’ll look into it.”
A president taking legal action against a sitting governor is unprecedented, and threatens to cause a constitutional and legal crisis. The question is how the federal court system will handle charges against Murphy if the situation gets that far.