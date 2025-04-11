Trump Is Begging China to Make a Deal Over Tariffs
Donald Trump appears to be growing increasingly desperate to fix the fallout over his tariffs.
Donald Trump’s administration has been begging for a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping—despite Trump’s claims that his reciprocal tariff policy sent nations scrambling to cut deals with him. But instead of fostering negotiations, it seems their desperation only made things worse.
Beijing announced Friday that it was raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84 percent to 125 percent, following confirmation from the White House the day before that it was placing tariffs of 145 percent on Chinese goods.
Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, the Trump administration had attempted to talk Chinese officials out of levying more retaliatory tariffs, and advised them to have their president give Trump a call, according to CNN.
Instead of entreating Xi to a meeting, U.S. officials awoke Friday to even more tariffs, and no request to begin negotiations.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed Friday morning that the U.S. had not yet begun talks with Chinese officials to walk back the tariffs.
The White House has claimed to have started negotiations with officials from 75 countries—though it has refused to divulge which ones—in response to Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy. China has been a notable holdout, and was therefore made exempt from Trump’s 90-day pause on new rates going into effect.
The Trump administration has been saying pretty much the same thing to China for roughly two months, insisting that Beijing must make the first move, but with no luck. Trump claimed Wednesday that “China wants to make a deal. They just don’t know how quite to go about it,” noting that the Chinese were a “proud” people.
China’s Finance Ministry released a statement Friday saying that it wouldn’t fall for Trump’s blatant bullying.
“Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy,” the ministry said in the statement, which CNBC translated.
“With tariff rates at the current level, there is no longer a market for U.S. goods imported into China,” the statement said, adding that “if the U.S. government continues to increase tariffs on China, Beijing will ignore.”