Karoline Leavitt Crashes When Asked if Trump Is Abusing His Power
Donald Trump’s own words are coming back to bite him.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt could barely cobble together an answer Tuesday when asked to explain how Donald Trump’s executive order targeting specific individuals wasn’t an abuse of power.
Last week, Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate Chris Krebs, his former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who was fired in November 2020 for publicly contradicting the president’s false claims of “massive voter fraud” in the presidential election that year.
Leavitt was clearly caught off guard during a press briefing when The New York Times’ White House correspondent Jonathan Swan asked about the hypocrisy of Trump’s order targeting Krebs.
“The president has long said that it would be an abuse of power for a president to direct prosecutors to investigate him. Last week, President Trump explicitly directed the Justice Department to scrutinize Chris Krebs to see if it can find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing,” asked Swan. “How is that not an abuse of power, to direct the Justice Department to look into an individual—a named individual?”
“Look, the president signed that executive order. It’s the position of the president in this White House that it’s well within his authority to do it, otherwise he wouldn’t have signed it. And he signed it, and that’s his policy,” Leavitt said.
According to Leavitt’s logic, Trump’s order to investigate Krebs was not an “abuse of power” for the simple fact that Trump was the one doing it. It doesn’t get more authoritarian than that.
Trump had previously railed against former President Joe Biden after Trump became the subject of multiple federal lawsuits and was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents and alleged election interference. Both cases have now been dismissed. Trump also claimed that Biden was “virtually leading” Trump’s hush-money case in New York, in which he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.