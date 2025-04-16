Trump’s IRS Pick Had Some Interesting People Pay Off His Personal Debt
Billy Long received quite a bit of money after Trump picked him to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Donald Trump’s nominee to run the IRS, Representative Billy Long, just had a six-figure debt paid off by campaign donors, all of whom happen to have tax issues with the IRS.
Long reported in campaign finance disclosures that he loaned $130,000 to his unsuccessful 2022 campaign for the U.S. Senate, with the dormant campaign committee raising $36,000 in the past two years. This meant that Long would have been personally on the hook for more than $100,000.
Shortly after Trump announced Long as his pick to head the IRS, the committee was suddenly flush, taking in $137,000 in under three weeks in January, and Long used that to reimburse himself. Two-thirds of those donations were for $2,900, the maximum amount allowed by law, and one-third of them came from donors in the tax consultant industry or people with tax-related legal issues.
“Making political contributions to aid Billy Long seems like a surefire way to ingratiate yourself with the man poised to lead the IRS, especially when we’re talking about contributions to help repay campaign debt that is just loans to the candidate himself and contributions to his leadership PAC,” Michael Beckel, senior research director of the campaign finance reform organization Issue One, told Lever News.
“People often criticize campaign contributions for being legalized bribery, but in this case, we’re truly talking about money being given to Long to repay himself,” Beckel added.
Some of the contributors to Long’s campaign worked at firms accused of a fraudulent tax scheme in which they hawked fake tax credits, according to Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee. After leaving Congress in 2023, Long worked at one of the companies, Lifetime Advisors, and had dealings with some of the others, such as White River Energy.
“Given IRS Commissioner nominee Billy Long’s direct financial ties to White River and other entities implicated in this scheme, we are concerned that if confirmed, Long could undermine enforcement actions related to this fraudulent scheme,” Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Catherine Cortez Masto wrote in an April 14 letter to acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause.
Long’s confirmation is still awaiting a Senate vote, but unless Republicans in the chamber grow spines, he’ll probably sail through. Trump choosing him in the first place shows how corruption is now openly tolerated in the Republican Party, inspired by the activities of the top man himself.