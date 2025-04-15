Trump Sends Desperate Message to Farmers as Tariffs War Gets Worse
American farmers are already feeling the shocks of Trump’s reckless tariffs war.
Donald Trump is scrambling to reassure farmers they’ll be protected from his volatile trade war with China.
“Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “The same thing happened in my First Term,” he added, pointing to the $28 billion he spent bailing out farmers from his first trade war with China.
“I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal. It was a great transaction for the USA, until Crooked Joe Biden came in and didn’t enforce it.” In a press conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the Trump administration is considering a tariff bailout this time around too.
The president is urging farmers to grit their teeth as he tanks the economy with a staggering 145 percent tariff on Chinese goods. China imposed a 125 percent tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation, which will devastate American farm markets designed for export. American soybean farmers still haven’t recovered from losing one of their biggest markets in China during Trump’s first term.
For cattle ranchers, the tariffs will likely result in the loss of one of their biggest customers—they sold $1.6 billion worth of beef to China last year.
For decades, American farmers have been incentivized to grow commodity crops like soybeans, corn, wheat, and rice for export rather than for domestic production. It’s led to an incredibly monopolized food system, with only the largest farms able to compete. The tariffs will only make that monopoly worse. Input costs will go up, and small and midsize farms will be shut out of export markets.
“More than 20% of farm income comes from exports, and farmers rely on imports for crucial supplies like fertilizer and specialized tools,” the American Farm Bureau said in a statement earlier this month. “Tariffs will drive up the cost of critical supplies, and retaliatory tariffs will make American-grown products more expensive globally. The combination not only threatens farmers’ competitiveness in the short-term, but it may cause long-term damage by leading to losses in market share.”
The trade war comes as Trump has also made drastic cuts to crucial federal farming programs, a devastating blow to thousands of farmers navigating extreme weather events and unprecedented economic circumstances.
Trump’s words of advice to farmers as he ruins their livelihoods? Just hold on.
“China was brutal to our Farmers, I these Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made,” he wrote in his typo-ridden message. “The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!!