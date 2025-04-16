Stock Market Tanks After Fed Chair Powell’s Ominous Warning

The memo doesn’t even mention criminality, stating that the departments agreed to use the base to detain immigrants with deportation orders who have “a nexus to a transnational criminal organization (TCO) or criminal drug activity.” Having a nexus, as defined by the memo, constitutes being part of a transnational criminal group or paying one “to be smuggled into the United States.”

Many immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border end up having to pay criminal groups to facilitate their journey, meaning this could be used to detain large numbers of people. And even if there’s no proof that they were involved with any criminal organization, the memo allows authorities to assume that they are if they’re from a country “where the preponderance of aliens from that country enter the United States in that fashion.”

The Trump administration has already flown some Venezuelan immigrants to Guantánamo Bay, but flew them back to the U.S. in February. Since then, it has reportedly held immigrants from different countries at the base before returning them to the U.S. or other countries. According to a DOD spokesperson, there are 42 immigrants still held at the base, including 10 “high-threat” detainees.