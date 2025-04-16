Stock Market Tanks After Fed Chair Powell’s Ominous Warning
Donald Trump’s policies are about to destroy the economy.
After Jerome Powell issued a warning about the economic consequences of tariffs Wednesday, the stock market fell, seeming to confirm his words.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down nearly 900 points, the S&P 500 fell over 150 points, and Nasdaq was down over 620 points as of this writing after the Federal Reserve chair’s remarks to the Economic Club of Chicago.
“The level of tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated, and the same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth,” Powell said.
Trump’s tariffs have caused wild stock swings in the past few weeks as he seems to change his mind repeatedly on which countries are getting hit with which rates. The resulting uncertainty threatens to put the U.S. economy on a path of increased unemployment, rising inflation, and weak growth, which Powell warned is an unprecedented situation.
“These are very fundamental policy changes,” Powell said. “There isn’t a modern experience for how to think about this.”
Right now, in addition to a baseline 10 percent tariff on most U.S. imports, Trump has placed 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and steel as well as on Mexican and Canadian goods not covered by existing trade agreements. In addition, there is a 25 percent tariff on automobiles and a massive 145 percent tariff on all Chinese goods.
All of that threatens an economy that experts considered “historically strong” before Trump’s inauguration at the start of this year. Powell’s warnings Wednesday reflect how Trump changed that outlook in just three months, threatening a recession down the line. Sometime before that point, the president will demand interest rate cuts from Powell and the Fed, and how the chair will handle that remains to be seen.