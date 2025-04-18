Marco Rubio Makes Humiliating Admission About Ukraine War

After Donald Trump has spent months promising to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio just admitted that might not be possible.

“So we came here yesterday to sort of, begin to talk about more specific outlines of what it might take to end a war,” Rubio told reporters Friday in Paris, where he met with European and Ukrainian officials. “To try to figure out very soon—and I’m talking about a matter of days—not a matter of weeks, whether or not this is a war that can be ended.… If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that it’s not going to happen, then I think the president’s probably at a point where he’s going to say, ‘Well, we’re done.’”