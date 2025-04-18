Marco Rubio Makes Humiliating Admission About Ukraine War
Donald Trump had promised repeatedly to end the war in Ukraine on the first day of his presidency.
After Donald Trump has spent months promising to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio just admitted that might not be possible.
“So we came here yesterday to sort of, begin to talk about more specific outlines of what it might take to end a war,” Rubio told reporters Friday in Paris, where he met with European and Ukrainian officials. “To try to figure out very soon—and I’m talking about a matter of days—not a matter of weeks, whether or not this is a war that can be ended.… If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that it’s not going to happen, then I think the president’s probably at a point where he’s going to say, ‘Well, we’re done.’”
A reminder: Before he was elected, Trump said he would have the war “settled in one day.”
But in his first three months as president, Trump and Vice President JD Vance have done little to help the situation. They’ve instead cut millions in military aid to Ukraine and berated the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his supposed lack of allegiance to the United States.
The Trump administration is discovering that putting a stop to Europe’s largest war in decades is harder than it thought, and it’s growing impatient.
“We’re not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end,” Rubio told reporters. “We need to determine very quickly now, and I’m talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable. If it is, we’re in, if it’s not, we have other things to focus on as well.”
The president echoed Rubio’s message from the White House Friday, telling reporters he wants to “get it done.”
“People are dying. We’re gonna get it stopped ideally now,” Trump said before flipping the script. “If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, wWe’re just gonna say you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re just going to take a pass, but hopefully we won’t have to do that.”
Both Rubio and Trump clearly think it’s time to move onto more important things; there are visas to revoke and citizens to deport.