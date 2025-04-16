Elon Musk’s DOGE “Savings” Were Actually Found by Biden Years Ago
DOGE’s receipts are even faker than you could have guessed.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency claims to have found new unemployment benefit fraud, but the information is just recycled findings from the Joe Biden era.
Last week, Musk revealed the results of DOGE’s investigation into unemployment benefits, the latest federal safety net program victim to the billionaire’s unbacked claims and flat-out lies. He revealed thousands of seemingly shocking fraudulent claims, like toddlers and thousands of people over 100 years old receiving unemployment checks.
DOGE reportedly found 28,000 people under the age of five collected $254 million in benefits, nearly 10,000 people with listed birthdates more than 15 years from now received $69 million, and 24,500 people over 115 claimed $59 million benefits.
“Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future!” Musk wrote on X last week, using the information to rally the right against the federal safety net. “There was no sanity check for impossibly young or impossibly old people for unemployment insurance.”
But it turns out federal investigators discovered the same information years ago under Biden, and the claims weren’t fraudulent in the way Musk has made them out to be, according to a new report from The Guardian.
After Trump launched Covid-19 unemployment in 2020 during his first term, the program became a target for identity theft and fraudulent claims. Within weeks, the Department of Labor warned states of an uptick in “imposter claims being filed with stolen or synthetic identities.”
To record the imposter claims but protect those whose identities were being stolen, states recorded “pseudo claims,” in which they’d change a person’s date of birth to prevent their information from leaking. That led to thousands of records of claims from toddlers and centenarians.
“Many of the claims identified ... were not payments to individuals over 100 years of age, but rather ‘pseudo records’ of previously identified fraudulent claims,” a 2023 memo from the DoL reads.
Biden additionally allocated $2 billion to improve fraud detection in state unemployment programs that resulted in 2,000 conditions and more than $1 billion in recovered funds. Despite this, MAGA has rallied around DOGE’s supposedly scandalous findings and using them to justify the GOP’s assault on federal funding.
“Another incredible discovery,” Labor Secretary Loria Cahez-DeRemer wrote on X following DOGE’s investigation reveal.
It turns out this “incredible discovery,” was just another false claim from the billionaire used to justify his egregious attack on low-income people across the country.