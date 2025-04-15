Trump Press Secretary Admits One Problem With Plan to Deport Citizens
Karoline Leavitt accidentally just made a major confession about Trump’s plan to deport Americans to prisons in El Salvador.
The Trump administration admitted Tuesday that it is still exploring whether sending American citizens to prison in El Salvador is actually legal.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said as much during Tuesday’s press briefing after Fox News’s Steve Doocy asked her if deporting American citizens to central American prisons was legal, or if the law needed to be changed. Leavitt’s response was vague and left the door wide open.
“Well, it’s another question that the president has raised. It’s a legal question that the president is looking into, and he talked about this yesterday with his meeting [with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele] in the Oval Office,” Leavitt responded. “He would only consider this if legal for Americans who are the most violent, egregious repeat offenders of crime who nobody in this room wants living in their communities.”
It’s a disturbing response, because no elected official should be willing to sell out Americans to be imprisoned in a foreign country, even if they are convicted criminals. During Trump’s meeting with Bukele Monday, he kept repeating that “homegrown criminals are next,” which would certainly violate the Constitution and lead to a protracted legal fight in federal court.
The Trump administration has already deported more than 200 people, most of them without criminal records, to El Salvador with no due process, claiming that they are gang members without any proof. In a particularly egregious case, Maryland construction builder Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a prison notorious for human rights abuses, in what the U.S. government later called an “administrative error.”
Despite the Supreme Court ruling that Abrego Garcia should be returned to the U.S., the Trump administration has blatantly refused to do so, insisting with zero basis that Abrego Garcia is a violent gang member. Now it seems that Trump wants to introduce this same shoddy legal process to American citizens, shipping them thousands of miles away to a gulag where they’d have little, if any, rights.