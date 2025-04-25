Trump Fails to Answer Easy Question on Payments to El Salvador
El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is detaining Trump’s deportees in his country’s megaprison. But not much is known about the deal between the two men.
Donald Trump doesn’t know, or at least isn’t revealing, how much he’s paying Savaldoran President Nayib Bukele to detain immigrants deported from the United States without due process.
After reaffirming he hopes to soon deport American citizens to El Salvador in Time’s “100 Days” interview released Friday, Trump was asked how much money El Salvador is getting to hold more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants unlawfully deported from the U.S.
“I don’t know,” Trump responded. “I could get you the information, but we’re paying less than we would normally.”
“Did you personally approve those payments?” the interviewer asked Trump.
“No I didn’t,” he replied.
It’s either a concerning admission or a damning lie from the president, who seemingly knows very little about an international deportation deal that’s been heavily scrutinized across the globe and resulted in multiple court orders, which Trump has ignored.
The White House previously disclosed that it’s paying Bukele $6 million to hold deportees in the megaprison CECOT, which can hold up to 40,000 inmates and is notorious for human rights abuses. Last week, Democratic Senator Christopher Van Hollen visited the country and reported that he believes the deal is closer to $15 million.
Van Hollen had made the trip to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador and detained in CECOT due to an admitted administrative error from the Trump administration. His deportation prompted vigorous pushback from a handful of Democrats who are fighting for his return. Abrego Garcia is now being held at a lower-security prison, but Trump maintains that the father of three—whom he baselessly claims is part of MS-13—will remain in El Salvador despite a ruling from the Supreme Court ordering the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return.
Trump played dumb yet again when asked by Time about Abrego Garcia’s release. “I leave that to my lawyers. I give them no instructions,” he said of the Supreme Court’s directions.
“Have you asked President Bukele to return him?” the interviewer asked.
“I haven’t, uh, he said he wouldn’t,” Trump responded, before delving into the White House’s go-to lie about immigrant men with tattoos. “He wasn’t a saint. He was MS-13,” Trump said, despite there being no evidence connecting Abrego Garcia to MS-13.
The interviewer asked Trump if he thought Abrego Garcia deserved a court hearing regardless.
“That’s not my determination,” the president said—a pathetic response, given he’s done literally whatever he wants in his first 100 days in office.