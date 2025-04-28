Turns Out Trump Is Massively Exaggerating His Deportation Numbers
Trump is on track to break a major campaign promise on immigration.
In an unsurprising development, President Trump is still far from achieving his promise of “the largest deportation operation in American history” after his first 100 days in office.
Scripps News reported Monday that there has not been a notable increase in deportations since Trump took office, which deeply contradicts the images (such as Kristi Noem in military cosplay) and narratives (like deciding every South American immigrant with tattoos is a Tren de Aragua member) that the Trump administration has been pushing.
“Frankly, I was shocked,” said Sue Long, co-founder of the nonpartisan Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which records immigration statistics. “[Deportations are] lower,” Long said. “Their daily average is simply 10 percent lower.” These numbers are lower than former President Joe Biden’s deportation rate, even as Trump portrayed him as some wanton open borderist during his campaign.
The White House insists that lower border crossing numbers are driving deportations down. And yet border czar Tom Homan still believes that he needs more resources and more deportations.