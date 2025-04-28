Elon Musk Joins MAGA Meltdown Over Democrat’s Call to Fight Trump
The right is freaking out after JB Pritzker demanded mass mobilization against Trump.
Trump supporters are freaking out after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for mass mobilization to resist Donald Trump.
Pritzker told guests at a New Hampshire dinner full of Democratic activists, officials, and donors on Sunday that “[i]t’s time to fight everywhere and all at once.”
“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” the Democratic governor said, drawing applause and even standing ovations from those in attendance.
This did not sit well in Trumpworld. The president’s supporters immediately started clutching their pearls and acting as if Pritzker called for mass anarchy. Tech oligarch and fascism enthusiast Elon Musk called the remarks “crazy” on his X account, reposting video from the “End Wokeness” account, which is likely run by right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec.
Fellow MAGA influencer Benny Johnson accused Pritzker of inciting violence.
Douglass Mackey, who went to prison for interfering in the 2016 election, went even further, claiming that Pritzker was “essentially calling for civil war against MAGA.”
Catturd, a well-known MAGA online troll whose real name is Phillip Buchanan, called Pritzker “scum.”
This public freakout over a simple call to activism shows how the right is frightened of even the smallest bit of activism, and seeks to criminalize any dissenting speech. MAGA personalities, such as Kari Lake, regularly call for and celebrate political violence, especially when a court case or election don’t go their way (and even when they do). Even Republicans have admitted they’re terrified of the MAGA base’s threats of violence.
Pritzker’s words are much tamer than what conservatives say on a regular basis, and are what Democratic voters are looking to hear from their leaders. It seems that the real conservative freakout might be fear over a coming wave of opposition in this country that could result in a loss of power and influence.