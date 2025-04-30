Trump Goes Full Dictator With Grim Warning About Courts
Donald Trump is dead set on accomplishing his agenda.
Donald Trump seems ready to escalate his assault on the judiciary, stating that “nothing” would stop his mass immigration efforts.
During a rally in Michigan Tuesday night marking his god-awful first 100 days in office, the president vowed to continue defying judges who ruled against him.
“We cannot allow a handful of communist, radical left judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws and assume the duties that belong solely to the president of the United States,” Trump said.
“Judges are trying to take away the power given to the president to keep our country safe. It’s not a good thing, but I hope for the sake of our country that the Supreme Court is gonna save this, because we have to do something. These people are just looking to destroy our country,” Trump continued.
“Nothing will stop me in the mission to keep America safe again,” Trump warned.
Trump has already acted in defiance of the Supreme Court, refusing to “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was wrongly deported to prison in El Salvador as the result of an “administrative error.” When Time magazine asked about Abrego Garcia, he claimed his lawyers said they didn’t need to do anything about it.
When asked about it again during an ABC News exclusive interview Tuesday, Trump made several excuses for violating the order, before saying, “I’m not the one making this decision, we have lawyers who don’t want to do this.”
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered a pause on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which the Trump administration was using to remove detainees they alleged were gang members. To expedite the removals, detainees were denied their due process, resulting in the mass removal of individuals whose supposed gang affiliation was never proven, many of whom had no criminal record at all.
The Supreme Court ruled that detainees must be given the opportunity to “actually seek habeas relief in the proper venue before such removal occurs,” which the Trump administration then proceeded to ignore, preparing to remove another group of immigrants. The high court then blocked removals altogether “until further order of this court.”
Trump’s latest threat against judges feels particularly disturbing given a comment from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Monday, who wouldn’t rule out arresting Supreme Court justices.