Trump Official Claims Economy Is Great if You Just Don’t Count Tariffs
Trump’s team is in overdrive to defend him after a damning report on the shrinking economy.
Peter Navarro, one of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, doesn’t think the news that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first quarter of 2025 is of any concern. In fact, he thinks the economy is doing well right now, aside from those tariffs.
“I gotta say just one thing about today’s news: That’s the best negative print I have ever seen in my life, and the markets need to, like, look beneath the surface of that,” Navarro said on CNBC Wednesday, adding that if one removes “the negative effects of the surge in imports because of the tariffs, you have 3 percent growth. So, we really like, uh, where we’re at now.”
Navarro’s words are quite a crazy spin on some rather negative economic news. The GDP fell 0.3 percent during the first three months of the year, the first quarter of negative growth since the beginning of 2022, and it’s all thanks to Trump’s ill-conceived economic moves.
Trump’s tariffs led to a surge in imports as companies tried to get ahead of them, consumer spending slowed, and federal government outlays declined thanks to the administration’s massive cuts spurred on by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
“Maybe some of this negativity is due to a rush to bring in imports before the tariffs go up, but there is simply no way for policy advisors to sugarcoat this. Growth has simply vanished,” Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds, told CNBC.
Navarro is trying to sugarcoat the news because he is the main architect behind Trump’s tariffs. The disgraced economist served four months in prison for contempt of Congress after he refused to testify about the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Navarro has every incentive to claim things are going according to plan, even as the market slides, and he has the support of a stubborn president behind him.