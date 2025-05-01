Trump Town Hall Erupts in Laughter as He Claims He’s Made No Mistakes
No one really believed this.
Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong in his second term as president.
On a NewsNation town hall with Chris Cuomo, Stephen A. Smith, and Bill O’Reilly, Trump, who phoned in to the event, was asked by an audience member, Lee Shapiro, what he thought his biggest mistake was in the first 100 days of his new term.
“I’ll tell you that’s the toughest question I can have because I don’t really believe I’ve made any mistakes,” Trump said to laughter from the audience, which was divided between Democrats, Republicans, and independents.
“I think Lee is reassured,” joked O’Reilly, a former Fox News host.
Trump appears to be in deep denial. His administration is facing more than 200 lawsuits over his immigration policies, his ill-advised tariffs, his revenge against law firms, his attempts to shut down government agencies, and many more actions. On top of that, his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has been embroiled in scandals over leaks and discussing battle plans in private group chats.
The president has shown signs of cognitive decline over the past year. If Trump wasn’t unwilling to hear criticism before, now he’s unable to acknowledge the consequences of his own actions. With Congress and much of the Supreme Court failing to hold him accountable, it appears that Americans are stuck with a president who causes problems for the country and doesn’t take responsibility.