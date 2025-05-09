Manufacturers Say Trump Has Made Opening U.S. Factories Impossible
Donald Trump’s tariff chaos is to blame.
The Trump administration’s tariff scheme appears less and less likely to bring manufacturing jobs back to U.S. shores.
Businesses across the country are crunching the numbers and realizing that, despite Donald Trump’s insistence, they can’t balance out his tariff hikes across the supply chain.
“Some manufacturers who had plans to open factories in the country say the new duties are only adding to the significant obstacles they already faced,” Bloomberg reported Friday.
That’s because the supply chain to produce those goods in the U.S. simply isn’t there, requiring companies to import raw materials and factory equipment—which Trump’s tariffs have made unaffordable—from abroad.
And Trump’s unpredictable approach to announcing and enacting or even retracting his tariffs have added confusion and significant volatility to the market, making businesses less likely to invest in large, long-term projects such as factory development.
Nora Orozco, the owner of footwear company Evolutions Brands, wants to open a Texas factory that would create 200 jobs. But the nitty-gritty of Trump’s so-called “manufacturing renaissance” just doesn’t work, according to the small business owner.
“I like the idea of onshoring, but this makes it impossible for us,” Orozco told Bloomberg.
Reinvigorating American manufacturing has been a tall order for both political parties since the country offshored and automated the bulk of those jobs decades ago. But 2022 did see a spike in job announcements for reshored manufacturing gigs, according to the Reshoring Initiative, a U.S. manufacturing advocacy nonprofit.
That was thanks to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with zero Republican support at the time, and CHIPS and Science Act. Biden’s landmark legislative victory is currently on the chopping block as conservative lawmakers look to make room in the federal budget for an extension to Trump’s tax plan.