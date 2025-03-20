Trump Offered Them Refugee Status. Thousands Responded.
The Trump administration carved out an exception for white South Africans when it halted government refugee resettlement programs. Nearly 70,000 Afrikaners have expressed interest.
Donald Trump halted government refugee resettlement programs on his first day in office, but a few weeks later, he decided to carve out an exception for South Africa’s white Afrikaner population. Now thousands of them want to take him up on the offer.
The Washington Post reports that 67,000 people have expressed interest in refugee status, according to a list presented to the U.S. Embassy in South Africa by the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S. The chamber became a point of contact for interested white South Africans asking about the program after Trump issued an executive order on February 7 cutting U.S. funding to South Africa, citing “government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”
Trump’s order also directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to provide humanitarian assistance to Afrikaners and resettle them in the U.S. Afrikaners, a white minority in South Africa descended from Dutch and French colonists who came to the country in the seventeenth century, make up about 2.7 million of South Africa’s 62 million people.
At the root of Trump’s executive order and refugee plan is a land expropriation law in South Africa that the president and his benefactor, tech oligarch Elon Musk, claim is unfairly seizing property from white landowners in the country. In reality, the law is meant to address decades of white minority rule under the system of apartheid, which disenfranchised the country’s Black majority to the point that white farmers own about 75 percent of the country’s land. To date, the government has not confiscated any land.
Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, criticized the country earlier this month after his Starlink venture failed to win approval to begin service in South Africa. At the same time, Trump blasted the country in a Truth Social post, again invoking alleged mistreatment of white farmers in the country.
Last week, Rubio announced that South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, was no longer welcome in the county and gave him until Friday to leave the country over criticisms of U.S. policies under Trump. If the U.S. follows through on its plan to take in large numbers of South Africa’s white population while barring other refugees, it will not only hurt relations between the two countries, but the U.S. will look like it is enforcing a racist immigration policy.