Trump Offered Them Refugee Status. Thousands Responded.

“We have seen too many stories of citizens being pulled out of airport lines and being fingerprinted and deported as if they were criminals. Citizens being kidnapped to illegal detention by ICE. And it’s not just Canadians; we see the attack on backpackers, students, doctors, professors,” Angus continued. “I am here today to say to Canadians to avoid travel to the United States if at all possible, and to call our government to stand up for our Canadian citizens who are being denied their rights by arbitrary detention.”

This news comes shortly after the detention of Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney, who claims that ICE held her “in chains” for 12 days after she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Multiple European travelers have also been detained by ICE—a French scientist with texts critical of the Trump administration, a Welsh artist who was detained on a visa mix-up, and three Germans who were traveling legally. Trump’s continued campaign for Canada to become the fifty-first state—which is likely more of a contrived justification for his nonsensical tariff regime than an actual goal—certainly isn’t helping.

Our relationship with our northern neighbors is so strained that their politicians—who are in the middle of their own tight campaign season—don’t even want them crossing the border.