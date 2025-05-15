Putin Thoroughly Embarrasses Trump on Ukraine Peace Talks
Russia says it was obvious the whole time that Putin wasn’t going to show up to those peace talks.
It looks like Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t traveling to Istanbul for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, dashing Donald Trump’s hopes.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov poured cold water on the idea Thursday, calling Zelenskiy “pathetic.” Lavrov isn’t attending the meetings in Turkey either, with only lower-level Russian officials making the trip.
“On the meetings in Istanbul, I conclude by what I started with. At first Zelenskiy made some statements that he is demanding for Putin to arrive in person. Well, [Zelenskiy’s] a pathetic person. For everyone, it is clear, except maybe him and those who puppet him,” Lavrov said.
“Then, his high-ranking colleagues explained to him that he doesn’t have to act so stupid and that the talks are needed,” Lavrov added.
Zelenskiy has said that he will not meet with any Russian official except Putin, and is sending Ukraine’s defense minister to the talks. Trump has said that “nothing is going to happen until” he personally meets with Putin, and said Thursday, “If something happened, I’d go on Friday if it was appropriate.”
The prospects for a peaceful resolution in the Ukraine-Russia war are seemingly stagnant at the moment, making Trump’s campaign proclamation that he could solve the crisis on “day one” terribly off. The president has even tried to backtrack and say he was joking.
Trump has tried and failed to explain away his failure to get Putin to negotiate, and that hasn’t been helped by his administration’s clear disdain for Zelenskiy, exceeded only by Putin’s. It’s highly likely that the weekend will pass without any positive developments, barring any crazy development.