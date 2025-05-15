Putin Thoroughly Embarrasses Trump on Ukraine Peace Talks

“On the meetings in Istanbul, I conclude by what I started with. At first Zelenskiy made some statements that he is demanding for Putin to arrive in person. Well, [Zelenskiy’s] a pathetic person. For everyone, it is clear, except maybe him and those who puppet him,” Lavrov said.

“Then, his high-ranking colleagues explained to him that he doesn’t have to act so stupid and that the talks are needed,” Lavrov added.

Zelenskiy has said that he will not meet with any Russian official except Putin, and is sending Ukraine’s defense minister to the talks. Trump has said that “nothing is going to happen until” he personally meets with Putin, and said Thursday, “If something happened, I’d go on Friday if it was appropriate.”