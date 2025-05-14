Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
One of Trump’s Afrikaner “Refugees” Is Quite the Antisemite

Trump said he would tolerate no antisemitism for people entering the U.S. But Charles Kleinhaus has a history of complaining about Jews online.

A group of white adults and children hold U.S. flags as they listen to two Trump officials speak.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
The first group of Afrikaner “refugees” from South Africa listen to remarks from U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar after arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on May 12.

The Trump administration’s new policy of denying immigration benefits to people expressing antisemitic views apparently doesn’t apply to white South Africans.

One of the Afrikaner “refugees” who has taken up President Trump’s offer for white South Africans to immigrate to the United States to flee a nonexistent genocide has a history of posting antisemitic content on social media. Charl Kleinhaus, who claims to be a former farmer, has called Jewish people “untrustworthy” and “dangerous.”

X screenshot Charl Kleinhaus @charlkleinhaus: Jews are untrustworthy and a dangerous group they are not Gods chosen like to believe they are . Where is the Temple that must be their concern leave us alone we all believe in the God of Abraham , Moses and Jacob ! I almost said something ugly … 🤐 5:07 PM · Apr 15, 2023 · 230.3K Views

Kleinhaus also responded to a post on X about clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israelis with a link to a video and the caption “Jews spitting on Christians!” But if one were to think that Kleinhaus opposes Israel, that would be a mistake. After Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel, he made several posts praising the country and offering it his total support.

X screenshot Charl Kleinhaus @charlkleinhaus God Will save Israel He Has Always image of an Israeli flag 5:22 AM October 9, 2023
X screenshot Charl Kleinhaus @charlkleinhaus Anyone who believes the Bible must back Israel 100% photo of a Bible verse circled, and another photo that says "The Ancient Arms of" with a blue and white emblem beneath it 4:38 PM Nov 11, 2023

Kleinhaus’s claims to be a farmer are also suspect, as his X account mentions his ownership of a granite mine, which he put up for sale last month. The Bulwark points out that Kleinhaus’s X profile is otherwise full of pro-Christian, pro-Trump, and pro-MAGA content.

But the antisemitic posts seem to show a contradiction in the White House’s new policy, as outlined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, of denying immigrants with antisemitic views into the U.S. because their presence would undermine “U.S. policy to combat anti-Semitism around the world and in the United States, in addition to efforts to protect Jewish students from harassment and violence in the United States.”

That policy was used to detain Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil and strip him of his permanent residency status in March. Why is Kleinhaus seemingly being held to a different standard? Is it because Khalil is of Palestinian origin, while Kleinhaus is a white South African? Or is it because despite openly expressing prejudice against Jewish people, Kleinhaus also professes love for Israel? Either way, there’s clearly racism at the root of it.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson Has Bonkers Defense of Trump’s Open Corruption

Apparently, Mike Johnson thinks there is a right way to be corrupt.

House Speaker Mike Johnson gestures while speaking during a press conference
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson offered a baffling defense Wednesday for Donald Trump’s blatant corruption schemes, seeming to forget entirely about so-called congressional oversight.

During a press conference, Johnson was asked whether he was at all concerned about the Trump family’s foreign business dealings, in light of the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, where his family has made billions in investments, as well as Trump’s contentious plan to throw an “intimate dinner” for the top holders of his meme coin.

“Look, there are authorities that—police, executive branch, ethics rules—I’m not an expert in that. My expertise is in the House,” Johnson said.

“I’ll say that the reason many people refer to the Bidens as the ‘Biden crime family’ is because they were doing all this stuff behind curtains, but in the back rooms; they were trying to conceal it, and they repeatedly lied about it, and they set up shell companies, and the family was all engaged in getting all on the dole,” Johnson said. “Whatever the President Trump is doing is out in the open, they’re not trying to conceal anything.”

Setting aside the simple fact that in an expansive 300-page report released by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee last year, the GOP failed to produce a single piece of irrefutable evidence demonstrating that Joe Biden had participated in or benefited from foreign deals made by his family, it’s nearly impossible to parse why someone would believe that engaging in corruption out in the open is any better than doing it in secret.

Johnson had fully supported the lengthy, and ultimately fruitless, impeachment inquiry into Biden but condemned Democrats who sought impeachment of Trump in 2019. It seems the issue is not the act but the man at the center.

The reporter reminded Johnson that there were shady things happening behind closed doors in the Trump administration too, such as allowing more than 200 wealthy individuals to anonymously buy access to the White House by lining the president’s pockets.

“I don’t know anything about the meme coin thing. I don’t know, I can just tell you, I mean President Trump has had nothing to hide; he’s very upfront about it. There are people who watch all the ethics of that, but I mean I’ve got to be concerned with running the House of Representatives—” Johnson said.

The reporter interrupted him to gently remind the speaker that oversight was a congressional responsibility.

“Congress has an oversight responsibility, but I think, so far as I know the ethics are all being followed,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s defense of Trump boiled down to, “Yeah, he may be breaking the rules, but he’s doing it where I can see it. So who cares?”

Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Stuck in Most Awkward Standoff With Putin on Ukraine Talks

Donald Trump is doing a “will he, won’t he” dance with Vladimir Putin on who exactly is showing up to the Ukraine peace talks.

Donald Trump extends a hand as he sits on a chair across from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who looks at him with his eyebrows raised.
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet in 2019.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are both refusing to confirm whether they will be in Istanbul on Thursday to attend what could be the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war. Instead, they seem stuck in some kind of weird standoff in the hopes of embarrassing one another.

When asked Wednesday what he will do if Putin doesn’t show up, Trump seemed to hint he may not be there, either. 

“I don’t know if he’s showing up, I know he would like me to be there,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “That’s a possibility.… I don’t know that he would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out,” the president continued, hinting that he may not be at the talks, despite previously saying he would fly to Istanbul if necessary. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov also told reporters Wednesday that a Russian delegation will be at the meetings but would not clarify who exactly until Putin gives “relevant instructions.”

The consequential peace talks were proposed by Putin on Sunday and quickly backed by Trump, though some analysts warn the proposal could be a Russian attempt to stall carrying out the 30-day ceasefire European leaders are demanding, The Washington Post reported. 

“He thinks he may end up with a better set of cards in his hands, but it can of course get worse, and that is the risk for him,” Russian political analyst Vladimir Pastukhov told the Post.  “His reasoning is that he is not convinced Trump will continue military aid to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will attend the talks in Istanbul only if Putin himself shows up, complicating the absurd Trump-Putin standoff even further.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Cedes Ground to China as He Bans All Work on G20 Summit

Donald Trump just issued a shocking order to all government agencies on the G20 summit in South Africa.

Several Black people sit on a dias in front of a large backdrop that says G20 South Africa 2025. They listen to a man speaking behind a lectern next to them.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images
The G20 Agriculture Working Group meets on April 23, in Durban, South Africa.

The Trump administration is banning all government agencies from doing any work on the upcoming G20 conference, essentially pulling out of a forum of the world’s largest economies, according to two sources who spoke with The Washington Post.

President Trump appears to be following up on threats to boycott the conference, hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg this year, over his outlandish claims that the country is discriminating against white South Africans by taking away their land under a government expropriation law meant to undo years of racial inequality caused by apartheid.

A White House official referred the Post to Trump’s comments Monday accusing South Africa of carrying out a “genocide” against the country’s white citizens and saying that he would not attend the G20 unless the “situation is taken care of.”

“How could we be expected to go to South Africa for the very important G-20 Meeting when Land Confiscation and Genocide is the primary topic of conversation?” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last month. “They are taking the land of white Farmers, and then killing them and their families.”

This week, the White House took the brazenly racist step of accepting white South Africans into the United States as refugees while freezing all other refugee admissions, including ending temporary protected status for refugees fleeing from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The South African government, as well as many white South Africans themselves, have denied Trump’s accusations. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Trump administration has “got the wrong end of the stick here.”

“We’ll continue talking to them,” Ramaphosa said of U.S.–South African relations.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in November with the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” which undoubtedly rankles Trump and the other conservatives in his administration, who have sought to purge such ideas from the U.S. government.

The move also cedes credibility and economic arguments to China at a conference the U.S. helped create, according to a third unnamed official who spoke to The Washington Post.

“It completely cedes the floor to China,” they said, noting that the Chinese government comes to such events with detailed plans. “Beijing is so organized at these multilateral engagements. This will guarantee they don’t have to face us, which basically leaves the Europeans to uphold Western values on their own.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s the Real Reason Trump Caved on China Tariffs

Donald Trump’s own inner circle warned him the tariffs could be disastrous.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The U.S. president’s sudden about-face on Chinese tariffs didn’t happen because he thought it was a strong economic idea but rather because it would hurt “Trump’s people.”

Over the course of April, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other senior aides impressed on Donald Trump that MAGA supporters across the country would be “in danger” if the tariffs didn’t decrease, reported The Washington Post Wednesday. That was enough of a window to allow Bessent to negotiate with the Chinese government.

“The key argument was that this was beginning to hurt Trump’s supporters—Trump’s people,” an unidentified source briefed on the talks told the Post. “It gave Susie a key window.”

Bessent announced early Monday that U.S. tariffs on China would temporarily decrease from 145 percent to 30 percent for the next 90 days. The suspension followed a multiday meeting in Geneva where Bessent and other U.S. officials met with their Chinese counterparts and temporarily put aside some of their differences. On the flip side, China said it would lower its import tariff on American products to 10 percent from 125 percent.

Both nations agreed to maintain a reciprocal tariff rate of 10 percent, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who called the arrangement a “deal.” The extra 20 percent on China is punishment for the country supposedly not doing enough to stop fentanyl from entering the U.S.

It was a stark reversal of what Trump had believed just days prior, when he posted on Truth Social that an “80 percent Tariff on China seems right!”

Markets have been in an anxious state of flux since Trump first announced his sweeping tariff plan, in early April. But not all of the tariffs have stuck around: Duties on Colombian trade, for instance, didn’t last more than a week, while other tariffs were rolled back in less than a day. And when it comes to America’s three biggest trading partners—China, Canada, and Mexico—the White House has reversed course more than half a dozen times.

That rapid change is happening because Trump is simultaneously attempting to fundamentally alter America’s international trade arrangements while trying to skirt any negative repercussions that could stem from the massive overhaul.

“The reason why the tariffs go up and come back down is businesses or markets are pressuring him to back off,” Dartmouth College economist Douglas Irwin told the Post. “The volatility is just reflecting the difficulty of achieving the objectives in a very short span of time.”

And that volatility is hurting the economy.

Droves of financial and economic experts have insisted that tariffs on other nations will only serve to harm America and its markets, making products more expensive stateside and making American consumers less likely to spend their money (something that Trump doesn’t seem to have any problem with, actually). The Harvard Kennedy Business School even floated in April that America’s trade deficit basically doesn’t matter, writing that “Americans earn more from, or earn just about as much from, their total investments abroad as foreigners earn in the United States.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Sends Clear Message to Trump While Freeing Georgetown Scholar

A judge has ordered the release of Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow Dr. Badar Khan Suri.

Badar Khan Suri's wife Mapheze Saleh speaks into a microphone while standing in front of signs calling for his release outside a courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the release of Georgetown scholar Dr. Badar Khan Suri, who was illegally detained in March.
U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Virginia ordered Suri to be released immediately from a detention facility in Texas where he’d been held for two months, saying that it was in the public interest to end the chilling of free speech caused by his detainment.
The Trump administration had alleged that Suri was “spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media,” and targeted him for having “close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas,” referring to his father-in-law Ahmed Yousef, who was previously an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh more than a decade ago.
Like other non-citizen students targeted by the Trump administration, the government has levied vague assertions that Suri was a threat to U.S. foreign policy interests.
The petition for release filed by his lawyers suggested that he was more likely targeted because of his marriage to Mapheze Saleh, a U.S. citizen. In a statement in April, Suri said he had “never even been to a protest.”
Giles said that the government had provided no additional evidence to refute Suri’s claims that he was being unconstitutionally punished for his speech and his marriage.
“The First Amendment extends to noncitizens, as it makes no distinction between citizens and noncitizens,” Giles said.
Giles said that statements criticizing U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza or expressing support for Palestinians “do not appear to qualify as incitement, defamation, obscenity, or true threats of violence.”
Suri’s release represents the latest defeat for the Trump administration’s crackdown on the free speech of immigrant students. Last week, a federal judge ordered the release of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, finding that she had made “substantial claims” that her constitutional rights had been violated. Late last month, another judge ordered the release of Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi, writing that his student activism was protected by the First Amendment.
This story has been updated.
Marin Scotten/
/

MAGA Has Total Meltdown Over House Republican Post in Spanish

The far right is freaking out over an X post in Spanish from House Republicans.

Laura Loomer wears a "Never Surrender" t-shirt with Trump’s mug-shot and speaks into a megaphone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MAGA is freaking out because the House Republicans’ X account posted in Spanish.

“House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work,” the post reads, before repeating the message in Spanish. “Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo.”

X screenshot House Republicans @HouseGOP: House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work. Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo. 1:54 PM · May 13, 2025 · 2.2M Views

Within minutes, X exploded with comments slamming the GOP account. Many users pointed to Donald Trump’s recent executive order that made English the official language of the United States and ended a Clinton-era mandate that requires federal agencies to provide language assistance to non–English speakers.

“Why is the House GOP tweeting in Spanish? This is America. We speak English here,” MAGA influencer Laura Loomer wrote. “President Trump has literally signed English language executive orders. What the hell is the GOP doing?”

Representative Brandon Gill, who has filed articles of impeachment against a judge who tried to block Trump’s unlawful deportation efforts, slammed his own party’s post. “Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans,” he wrote. “We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English.”

One post apparently wasn’t enough for the 31-year-old xenophobic lawmaker. “‘Press 2 for English’ is a losing message, @HouseGOP,” he posted minutes later.

Others called for the swift firing of whoever was responsible for the post.

“Whoever is operating this account should be fired immediately,” wrote Auron McIntyre, host of the far-right news site The Blaze.

“I have it on good authority that it is being run by Gus Walz, the son of Gov. Tim Walz,” Dane Scalise, a county commissioner in North Carolina responded sarcastically to McIntyre.

The post is a rare display of bilingualism from Trump’s Republican Party, which dismantled the White House’s official Spanish language website almost immediately upon taking office.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Dem Tears Into ICE Barbie Kristi Noem for Deporting Children

Representative Seth Magaziner torched the homeland security secretary over how many U.S. citizens have been deported.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wears an ICE-branded hat and bulletproof vest while speaking to police officers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem got slammed by a Democratic lawmaker Wednesday for “playing dress-up” while breaking immigration laws to conduct Donald Trump’s deportations.

During a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security, Rhode Island Representative Seth Magaziner took Noem to task for removing U.S. citizens and documented immigrants as part of the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation efforts.

“During your confirmation hearing, you said that your focus would be on deporting immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, and those who have received removal orders. But that is not what you have been doing,” Magaziner said. “Instead you have been deporting children with cancer, children who are U.S. citizens, a gay makeup artist who committed no crime and didn’t even enter the country illegally.

“You have been sloppy; your department has been sloppy. And instead of focusing on real criminals, you have allowed innocent children to be deported while you fly around the country playing dress-up for the cameras,” Magaziner continued.

“Instead of enforcing the laws, you have repeatedly broken them. You need to change course immediately, before more innocent people are hurt on your watch.”

Magaziner was referring to a mother in Louisiana who was deported to Honduras in April alongside her 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, the latter of whom had been diagnosed with cancer. Attorneys for that woman and another mother who was removed with her 2-year-old have contended that their clients did not wish for their children to be removed from the United States.

Earlier in his questioning, Magaziner asked Noem to explain why Immigration and Customs Enforcement had removed the 4-year-old diagnosed with cancer, despite the mother’s wishes. “What evidence do you have to support your claim that she did consent?” Magaziner asked.

Noem, who has denied that the Trump administration has removed any U.S. citizens (it has deported at least 12) insisted that DHS had followed protocol, but failed to provide proof. “We will get that to you, sir, I don’t have it with me,” Noem said.

“Please do. I understand, it’s hard to keep them all straight because you’ve deported multiple U.S. citizen children, but I’m asking specifically about the 4-year-old with cancer who was deported on April 25,” Magaziner said.

“For the record, that family was also not given access to legal counsel before they were deported, even though their lawyer was in the same building at the time,” Magaziner noted.

Magaziner referred to ICE’s directive on detained parents, which states that “parents and legal guardians should have the ability to make alternative care arrangements prior to their arrest or detention.”

“ICE must afford parents the opportunity to consult with legal counsel,” Magaziner said.

“So, did the ICE agents working on this case, who deported this 4-year-old with cancer, of their own volition fail to follow ICE policies, or were they directed to by your office or anyone else in DHS leadership?” the Rhode Island Democrat asked.

“Sir, this mother chose to keep her child with her—” Noem began to answer before she was interrupted.

“You have not produced any evidence to say so, but I’m asking again, have you directed—have you directed DHS officers to ignore this policy?” Magaziner said.

Noem claimed that the Trump administration was attempting to keep families together, unlike the previous administration, which separated families “over and over.” The Biden administration repeatedly separated families at the border, including roughly 300 children in 2024 and another 300 in 2023. Over the course of the first Trump administration, immigration authorities separated more than 4,000 migrant children from their families.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kristi Noem Refuses to Even Look at Photo of Abrego Garcia’s Tattoos

Representative Eric Swalwell had the photoshopped image walked over to her.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sits in a House hearing
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration just became so much more Orwellian.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,” George Orwell wrote in his cautionary tale about totalitarianism, 1984.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took that command a step further, refusing to even acknowledge a doctored photo depicting alleged gang tattoos on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s knuckles, which the White House has repeatedly used to justify his deportation.

In a heated back-and-forth with Representative Eric Swalwell during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Noem repeatedly swerved away from answering direct questions about the photo, which was displayed on a massive poster board behind the California lawmaker.

Asked several times whether the photo was “doctored or not doctored,” Noem eventually said that she did not “have any knowledge of that photo you’re pointing to.”

But because she apparently refused to look at the image—which, in Swalwell’s photo, was held up by President Donald Trump—Swalwell decided to have one of his aides bring the image to her.

“My question is—the numbers and the letters: MS-13—can you look at the photo, please,” Swalwell said.

“Are you saying Abrego Garcia is not a wife beater? Is not a criminal? Is not a human trafficker?” asked Noem.

“It’s so telling that you won’t look at the photo,” said Swalwell. “Can you look to the right at the photo in front of you?”

“I have seen this photo as you held it behind you,” said Noem.

“The letters M-S and the numbers 13, are those doctored or not?” pressed Swalwell.

“You don’t want to talk about the facts? The importance of our national security?” tossed back Noem.

“Madame Secretary, this is not a hard question. Are those doctored or not? Is that actually on his hand or not?” Swalwell said.

Noem then said it was “unbelievable” to her that Swalwell was so focused on the photo, reiterating that she “did not have any knowledge” of it.

“OK, so it’s been hanging out there for four weeks,” Swalwell said, referring to Trump’s Truth Social page. “You are one of the chief law enforcement officials in the country. What have you done to investigate whether the president misrepresented the reason that this person has been detained? Have you done anything to try and figure out whether that was doctored or not?”

But Noem did not have an answer for that question. Instead, she repeated accusations that Abrego Garcia—who the Trump administration admitted had been deported as an “administrative error”—was a wife beater and a criminal.

“I’m a former prosecutor. I have put people away for life sentences who are gang members. I don’t need to wear costumes to show how tough I am,” Swalwell said, before yielding back his time. “What makes me different from you is when I put those people away, I did it with the weight of the law behind me.”

Abrego Garcia entered the United States illegally more than a decade ago, but he was allowed to remain in the U.S. and evade deportation back to El Salvador when an immigration judge ruled in October 2019 that a return to his home country could expose him to violence or persecution from a local gang, Barrio 18. Abrego Garcia was never charged with a crime, and the only alleged tie between the construction worker and MS-13 stemmed from a 2019 report by a since-fired Maryland police officer. The report also did not definitively link Abrego Garcia to the gang.

The Supreme Court ordered the executive branch to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., but the White House has since contested that ruling, arguing that Abrego Garcia “will never live” in America again.

Trump himself appears confused about Abrego Garcia’s connection to Latin American gangs. The president entered into a terse exchange with ABC News in late April when he insisted that the doctored photo of Abrego Garcia’s knuckles was real.

Experts say the photo was obviously photoshopped.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Says No One Should Take Medical Advice From Him

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to answer questions about whether he’d vaccinate his own children in a testy hearing—saying he didn’t want to give anyone medical advice.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his Senate confirmation hearing to be Donald Trump’s health secretary
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again refusing to divulge his views on vaccination, and, with no trace of self-awareness, saying that people shouldn’t seek medical advice from him.

Kennedy made the remarks at a House budget hearing Wednesday, in response to questions from Democratic Representative Mark Pocan, who sought Kennedy’s opinion given HHS’s role in providing health recommendations to the public.

“If you had a child today, would you vaccinate that child for measles?” Pocan asked Kennedy. His response was not encouraging.

“For measles? Um, probably for measles. What I would say is that my opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” Kennedy said, adding that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the head of the National Institutes of Health, would be better suited to answer questions about vaccinations, despite Bhattacharya having his own controversial medical views.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m being evasive,” Kennedy continued, speaking over Pocan’s attempt to clarify his question. “I don’t think people should be taking advice, medical advice, from me.”

Kennedy then refused to answer Pocan’s questions on whether he would give his kids vaccines for chicken pox or polio, repeating that he didn’t “want to be giving advice,” despite the polio vaccine being so effective that the disease has been nearly eradicated around the world.

It’s a surprising, if not laughable, admission from a health influencer who shared exercise videos while running for president under the mission to “Make America Healthy Again” and now heads the country’s main public health agency. Kennedy has so far mishandled a measles outbreak, touting medical quacks while he continues to spread misinformation himself. If Kennedy doesn’t want to be responsible for offering medical advice, perhaps he should find a different job.

