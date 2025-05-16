Trump’s Approval Rating Is Tanking in Just About Every Category

The poll, conducted between May 1 and May 6 with 1,000 adults, showed that 56 percent disapprove of the overall job that Trump is doing as president. Trump is also sitting on multiple net negatives. He is -32 on inflation and -17 on jobs and the economy, policies that were central to the promises he made in his reelection campaign. He is -16 on foreign policy and -15 on education.

The only exception was border security, where 52 percent approved of his signature policy. But on immigration more broadly, 49 percent still disapprove of the president compared to 47 percent who approve.

While each poll has its own level of bias and margin of error, multiple polls have shown the president to be in dire straits, especially with young people, independents, and Latino people—groups that were absolutely crucial to his victory last November. Even as Trump’s numbers remain robust among conservative voters (around 72 percent according to Verasight) these early patterns certainly raise questions regarding how his reputation will impact critical downballot races in the 2026 midterm elections.

