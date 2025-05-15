NYU Punishes Student Who Delivered Graduation Speech on Gaza

“I’m not a huge believer in stealth because stealth is, basically, a lot of it’s the design and the shape,” Trump said, turning to Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, seated next to him. “I’m sure you maybe think, but also, if that’s the case, they’re gonna figure it out pretty fast, I think. So you’re gonna design an ugly plane for stealth reasons, and then six months later, they’re gonna figure out this and then you’re stuck with a plane.”

It’s tough to discern what Trump means by “they’re gonna figure it out.” Stealth technology is meant to be less detectable by radar and radio frequencies, making Trump’s criticism nonsensical. Trump has always been nostalgic about older (and less effective) military technology, so maybe he misses the fighter jets he saw in his youth.

Or perhaps Trump’s words are yet another example of Trump’s cognitive decline. He’s recently gone back and forth on taxing the wealthy, came up with a word salad to defend his idea to reopen Alcatraz prison, and even called for open borders last month when defending his tariffs. In any case, everyone listening Thursday was left wondering what Trump meant.