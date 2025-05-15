NYU Punishes Student Who Delivered Graduation Speech on Gaza
Here’s the pro-Palestine speech a student gave condemning the genocide and atrocities in Gaza.
New York University is penalizing student commencement speaker Logan Rozos for condemning Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by withholding his diploma while the school pursues “disciplinary actions.”
In his remarks Wednesday, Rozos started out by nervously saying, “As I search my heart today in addressing you all, my moral and political commitments guide me to say that the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”
This was met with heavy applause from the crowd, but Rozos wasn’t done.
“I want to say that the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” Rozos continued, his voice cracking at times.
“I do not wish only to speak to my own politics today but to speak for all people of conscience who feel the moral injury of this atrocity, and I want to say that I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide,” Rozos continued, receiving a warm response from the audience.
NYU’s response to his remarks wasn’t warm at all.
“NYU strongly denounces the choice by a student at the Gallatin School’s graduation today—one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus—to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views,” the university said in a statement Wednesday. “He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules.”
It doesn’t make sense to describe what human rights organizations and the International Criminal Court have described as a genocide and crimes against humanity as “one-sided,” but NYU appears to be adopting the tack of many universities in trying to shut down any protests against Israel’s war on Gaza.
That may be because they are wary of provoking Trump, who has already withdrawn federal funding from other universities, such as Columbia and Harvard, for failing to abide by the White House’s executive orders against supposed antisemitism. But NYU’s decision to withhold Rozos’s diploma is wildly excessive and goes against the right to free speech, as well as academic freedom. He should be lauded for his courage, not punished for his dissent.