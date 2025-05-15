Missouri Republicans Usurp Will of Voters on Abortion Referendum

Missourians voted directly to enshrine abortion access in their state constitution in November, undoing the state ban by safeguarding a woman’s choice up to the point of viability.

But what 53.2 percent of the state wanted was apparently not on the minds of Missouri Senate Republicans Wednesday evening. Senator Adam Schnelting from St. Charles pushed for the P.Q. after 5 p.m., advancing the abortion amendment by 5:30 p.m. Doing so killed the Democrats’ filibuster and forced a vote on the new measure, which passed and must now be approved by voters in a statewide referendum.

This means that Missourians must vote again on abortion rights, either in 2026 or earlier if the governor calls a special election. The new proposed ban would repeal the newly instated constitutional right to abortion and allow for exceptions in case of rape, incest, or medical emergencies.