Second State Bans Fluoride in Water in Huge Win for RFK Jr.

“Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people,” DeSantis said while announcing the new law. “They don’t have a choice, you’re taking that away from them.”

In making S.B. 700 law, Florida has become the second state in the nation to ban the naturally occurring mineral. Utah took the lead by banning fluoride in March. Their law just went into effect last week.

But not everyone in Florida wants the fluoride gone. When Miami-Dade County voted to strip fluoride from their drinking water last month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava overrode it with a veto, citing public interest and the recommendations of medical experts.