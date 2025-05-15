Second State Bans Fluoride in Water in Huge Win for RFK Jr.
Two states have now hopped on board Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “MAHA” train.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Farm Bill into law Thursday, officially banning fluoride from public water.
The bill does not call out the enamel-strengthening ingredient by name but effectively ends its inclusion in Florida drinking water by banning “certain additives in a water system.” The law goes into effect July 1.
“Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people,” DeSantis said while announcing the new law. “They don’t have a choice, you’re taking that away from them.”
In making S.B. 700 law, Florida has become the second state in the nation to ban the naturally occurring mineral. Utah took the lead by banning fluoride in March. Their law just went into effect last week.
But not everyone in Florida wants the fluoride gone. When Miami-Dade County voted to strip fluoride from their drinking water last month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava overrode it with a veto, citing public interest and the recommendations of medical experts.
“Medical experts also stress that there are serious public health risks of ending fluoridation that go beyond dental care,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “Removing fluoride will have long-term consequences for children’s health, especially for our most vulnerable children who lack access to regular dental and medical care.”
“Water fluoridation is a safe, effective, and efficient way to maintain dental health in our county—and halting it could have long-lasting health consequences, especially for our most vulnerable families,” she added. County commissioners voted to override her veto last week.
Fluoride was first introduced to U.S. water in 1945 as part of a public health decision to reduce cavities and tooth decay in adults and children. It was remarkably successful, dropping the cavity and decay rate in both groups by as much as 25 percent, according to the American Dental Association. In 1999, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed water fluoridation as one of the 10 greatest public health achievements in the twentieth century, for that reason.
Furthermore, fluoride levels in public water are lower than they’ve been in decades. In 2015, the Obama administration dropped the maximum level of fluoride per liter of water to 0.7 milligrams from the previous guidance issued in 1962, which allowed levels to range between 0.7 and 1.2 milligrams per liter in an effort to further waylay instances of dental fluorosis (discoloration and poor mineralization of the tooth.)
“The benefits of fluoride for oral health considerably outweigh the risks,” Rodrigo Lacruz, a professor at New York University’s College of Dentistry, said in 2020 after he published a study on the effects of high fluoride ingestion.
But research hasn’t stopped conspiracists from doubting the dental aide. Under Donald Trump’s helm, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has sworn to remove fluoride from all public water systems. Last month, Kennedy said he was assembling a task force on the issue, with plans to tell the CDC to end its fluoridation program for good.