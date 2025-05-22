Judge Throws Wrench in Trump’s Crackdown on International Students

A federal judge blocked Donald Trump’s latest escalation against immigration on Thursday, a ruling that came just hours after the Department of Homeland Security announced
that it would revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in California barred
the government from changing international students’ legal status until cases challenging previous visa revocations are resolved. He said that the government’s actions had “wreaked havoc not only on the lives of Plaintiffs here but on similarly situated F-1 nonimmigrants across the United States and continues do so.”
White’s ruling came on the heels of a DHS statement
that said Harvard “can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.”
DHS alleged that Harvard had created an unsafe campus by allowing “anti-American pro-terrorist agitators” on campus, and claimed without evidence that the university had collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party. Earlier this week, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party launched
an investigation into Harvard’s partnerships with organizations with alleged ties to the CCP.
This latest escalation follows a threat from Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who threatened to revoke the “privilege” of enrolling foreign student visa holders unless the university turned over records on the “illegal and violent” activities of its students.
Despite the fact that Harvard had delivered some unspecified documentation
to the Trump administration, Noem claimed that the university had failed to adhere to the law. “Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused,” she said in a statement
.
Here, the Trump administration’s mounting campaigns against Harvard and international students go hand-in-hand. Last month, the Department of Justice was forced to back off
of efforts to revoke student visas over minor legal infractions, after a staggering number of legal challenges. But, the DOJ said that it would be developing a new policy to change F-1 visas to make it easier to remove foreign students.
At the same time, the Trump administration has moved to severely restrict the free speech of international students, who have been arrested by ICE for pro-Palestinian speech the government alleges interferes with its foreign policy interests.
This story has been updated.