Nancy Mace Hit With Shock Accusation After Waving Nudes in Congress

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, Mace showcased what she described as her “naked silhouette” from a video taken by Patrick Bryant without her consent. Mace said that in 2023, she discovered a trove of hidden-camera nude images of women that she claimed were taken by Byrant, also without those women’s consent. Mace displayed some of the images of the other women in the hearing, though she said she had gotten permission from them to do so.

Citing the example of her ex-lover, Mace encouraged the committee to pass two pieces of legislation she introduced in February centered on further prohibiting “video voyeurism” and expanding a “civil right of action for victims.”

In a statement, Bryant denied Mace’s “false and outrageous claims,” specifying that he had not raped or harmed anyone and that he had “never hidden cameras.”