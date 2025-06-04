Trump Eerily Silent as Musk Torches Budget Bill in Series of New Posts

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH,” Musk wrote Tuesday evening.

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he said, above a post directly chastising the GOP for not being fiscally responsible. He also reposted an article titled, “It’s Rand Paul and Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, and replied with the American flag emoji over a post from Rand Paul stating that the GOP “can and must do better” on the deficit.

Trump has made time to attack every critic of his OBBB except Musk, perhaps the loudest and certainly the richest detractor. The president’s silence feels deafening, as his former right hand man continues to disparage what he sees as the defining legislation of his second term—especially after they just appeared together in the Oval Office and made a big deal about Musk leaving DOGE but not actually leaving.