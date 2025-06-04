Trump Whines About How Hard It Is to Make a Trade Deal With China
Donald Trump is mad at being stuck in a mess of his own making.
Donald Trump was up late at night whining about how hard it is to make a trade deal with China.
“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” he posted at 2:17 a.m. on Wednesday.
The post came ahead of an expected call between Trump and the Chinese president on how to negotiate a deal on the two countries’ $600 billion trade relationship—which Trump threatened when he imposed tariffs.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also tried to bully China into quickly accepting a deal. “They either want to be a reliable partner to the rest of the world, or they don’t,” he warned on Tuesday.
But Trump’s own decision seems to be driving him crazy.
“The president is obsessed with having a call with Xi,” one person familiar with the trade talks told Politico, adding that the president seems convinced he can personally come up with a deal with Xi.
In May, the United States and China reached a preliminary trade deal—as Trump lowered his 145 percent tariffs to 30 percent, while Beijing slashed levies on U.S. imports to 10 percent. That came with a 90-day deadline to reach a broader trade deal, but it looks like there’s been little progress since then.