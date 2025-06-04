Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Trump Whines About How Hard It Is to Make a Trade Deal With China

Donald Trump is mad at being stuck in a mess of his own making.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House and raises his hands as if in defense while speaking.
Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump was up late at night whining about how hard it is to make a trade deal with China.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” he posted at 2:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

The post came ahead of an expected call between Trump and the Chinese president on how to negotiate a deal on the two countries’ $600 billion trade relationship—which Trump threatened when he imposed tariffs.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also tried to bully China into quickly accepting a deal. “They either want to be a reliable partner to the rest of the world, or they don’t,” he warned on Tuesday.

But Trump’s own decision seems to be driving him crazy.

“The president is obsessed with having a call with Xi,” one person familiar with the trade talks told Politico, adding that the president seems convinced he can personally come up with a deal with Xi.

In May, the United States and China reached a preliminary trade deal—as Trump lowered his 145 percent tariffs to 30 percent, while Beijing slashed levies on U.S. imports to 10 percent. That came with a 90-day deadline to reach a broader trade deal, but it looks like there’s been little progress since then.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Eerily Silent as Musk Torches Budget Bill in Series of New Posts

Elon Musk has declared war on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Elon Musk crosses his arms and looks down at Donald Trump, who is sitting at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump, notoriously quick to post, has been publicly mum as Elon Musk continues to excoriate his One Big Beautiful Bill. 

The world’s richest man came out in opposition to the bill on Tuesday afternoon, on the grounds that it will sharply increase the national debt. And he posted well into the night about how he thinks the legislation is a total disaster.

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH,” Musk wrote Tuesday evening. 

“In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he said, above a post directly chastising the GOP for not being fiscally responsible. He also reposted an article titled, “It’s Rand Paul and Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, and replied with the American flag emoji over a post from Rand Paul stating that the GOP “can and must do better” on the deficit.  

X screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk: 🇺🇸 Quote Rand Paul @RandPaul 19h I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake. We can and must do better. x.com/elonmusk/statu…

Trump has made time to attack every critic of his OBBB except Musk, perhaps the loudest and certainly the richest detractor. The president’s silence feels deafening, as his former right hand man continues to disparage what he sees as the defining legislation of his second term—especially after they just appeared together in the Oval Office and made a big deal about Musk leaving DOGE but not actually leaving

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

ICE Arrests Entire Family of Colorado Attack Suspect in Shocking Move

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem proudly announced the targeting of Mohamed Soliman’s family, without any proof they were involved in the attack.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies in Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have arrested the entire family of the suspect involved in Sunday’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, after also revoking their visas.

“Today the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado, terrorist and illegal alien Mohamed Soliman into ICE custody,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a video message posted on X on Tuesday.

Soliman has been charged with a federal crime and attempted murder for attacking a group of peaceful demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza. His attack left 12 people injured.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered the country legally on a tourist visa in August 2022. He filed for asylum the next month, and has been in the country legally since then with a pending asylum application. Presumably, his family was in a similar situation, though DHS hasn’t provided information about their immigration status.

Noem said DHS would be investigating whether the family knew about Soliman’s attack ahead of time, an indication that the department currently has no proof that this is the case. Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson who like other Trump officials falsely claimed that Soliman was in the country illegally, said that the family’s visas have been revoked.

A DHS official said that six people—Soliman’s wife and their children—were taken into ICE custody and will be processed under expedited removal. That will allow the Trump administration to deport them without any proof they were involved in the attack and without any court hearing, Trump’s preferred method when it comes to deportations.

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Hegseth Marks Pride With Plan to Rename Ship Named for Harvey Milk

The names of USNS Harvey Milk and other ships honoring prominent civil rights leaders are on the chopping block.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks into a microphone
Ore Huiying/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Navy is considering renaming multiple ships dubbed for prominent Americans who apparently don’t align with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s anti-woke “warrior” ethos. And one of those ships—just in time for Pride Month—is named after assassinated LGBTQ rights leader and Navy veteran Harvey Milk.

CBS News reported Tuesday it had obtained official documents to brief the Navy’s secretary on proposed timelines for revealing the new name for USNS Harvey Milk. The documents do not indicate what the ship’s new name could be.

The Navy documents also list other ships that are being considered for renaming. They include USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez, and USNS Medgar Evars. All of the eponymous figures are prominent people of color, women, and/or civil rights leaders from American history.

Since Hegseth was sworn in, he has made it his personal mission to scrub all traces of diversity from the Department of Defense. This has included dismantling DEI hiring and recruitment initiatives and temporarily erasing posts about racial history from the department website.

He announced that the military would no longer recognize Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and other heritage months, declaring the observations “dead” on January 31. He also has happily carried out Trump’s executive order to ban transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Completely Torches Trump’s Big Beautiful Budget Bill

Musk’s promise to stay out of politics was very short-lived.

Elon Musk wears a black DOGE cap and smiles weirdly while sporting a black eye in the Oval Office of the White House.
ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP/Getty Images
Elon Musk sports a black eye at a White House press briefing with Donald Trump on May 30, during which the two claimed Musk would be stepping away from his work in the administration.

After making a grand gesture of his exit from politics, Elon Musk spent his Tuesday afternoon railing against President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” he continued, before again posting, “Congress is making America bankrupt.” 

Musk is unfortunately correct here. Republicans’ budget bill is projected to add $4 trillion to the debt ceiling in its House iteration, and $5 trillion in its Senate iteration. The world’s richest man is falling on the side of Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson here, who have both stated they will vote against the bill so long as it does nothing about decreasing  the national debt. 

“I agree with Elon,” Paul wrote in reply to Musk on X. “We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake. We can and must do better.”

Musk has expressed his public opposition to Trump’s bill for some time now. In May, he said that he was “disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit—not decrease[s] it—and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.” 

Musk’s repudiation of the bill makes his dogged enthusiasm—and millions of dollars—that he contributed to the Trump campaign look funny in the light. And furthermore, it raises questions around what exactly the relationship between Trump, Musk, and DOGE will be upon the OBBB’s passing.

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Karoline Leavitt Admits Trump Is Begging Leaders to Make Trade Deals

We’ve come a long way from “90 deals in 90 days.”

Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at a White House press briefing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt inadvertently admitted Tuesday that Donald Trump, having failed to make any actual trade deals with other countries, has resorted to pleading with world leaders to come to the negotiating table.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that the administration has sent a letter to multiple countries urging them to provide their best offer on tariff negotiations by Wednesday. In a draft seen by Reuters, the U.S. asks countries to provide their best proposals in key areas, including quota offers to purchase American products and plans to resolve any non-tariff barriers. It is not clear which countries received the letter.

When asked in a press briefing about the letter, Leavitt said she could “confirm the merits in the content of the letter.”

The U.S. trade representative “sent this letter to all of our trading partners just to give them a friendly reminder that the deadline is coming up,” she said.

Leavitt said that multiple officials are currently engaged in trade talks, and that “this letter was simply to remind these countries that the deadline is approaching and the president expects good deals.”

The Trump administration has come a long way from promising to make 90 deals during the 90-day pause on Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs. So far, only one actual deal has emerged, with the U.K.—and when Trump announced that deal, it sounded more like the concepts of a plan than an actual agreement.

The administration was also in talks with China, but those negotiations have publicly (and dramatically) stalled. As for other countries, they appear to be biding their time. Many countries reportedly saw that Beijing’s tough negotiating strategy landed them a much better deal, indicating that waiting for Trump to suffer backlash for the tariffs at home and ultimately cave is a better tactic than trying to reach a compromise with him.

It’s unclear how much longer Trump’s tariffs will be in place. Last week, two separate courts ruled that his tariff policy is illegal. The administration is appealing at least one of those rulings.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MTG Shocked by Terrible AI Rule in Budget Bill She Voted For

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she didn’t read the whole bill before she voted “yes.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a congressioanl hearing and raises her eyebrows as if in surprise.
Al Drago/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confessed that she had not read all of Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act before voting for it. She also noted there was a provision on AI she wouldve voted against if she had taken the time to actually look at the piece of major legislation she’s spent weeks pushing. 

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” the Georgia representative wrote on X. “We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate.”

X screenshot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG: Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there. We have no idea what AI will be capable of in the next 10 years and giving it free rein and tying states hands is potentially dangerous. This needs to be stripped out in the Senate. When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around. Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of. (screenshots of bill text)

The provision states that:

No state or political subdivision thereof may enforce, during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, any law or regulation … limiting, restricting, or otherwise regulating artificial intelligence models, artificial intelligence systems, or automated decision systems entered into interstate commerce. 

“When the OBBB comes back to the House for approval after Senate changes, I will not vote for it with this in it. We should be reducing federal power and preserving state power. Not the other way around,” Taylor Greene continued. “Especially with rapidly developing AI that even the experts warn they have no idea what it may be capable of.”

Taylor Greene’s post underscores both a competence issue on her end and the greater lack of Republican cohesion on the details of this One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While MTG threatens to recast her  future vote, the Senate’s more traditional fiscal conservatives like Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, and Susan Collins look to hem it in over cuts to Medicaid and a sharp deficit increase.  

Most Recent Post
Tori Otten/
/

Trump’s Takeover Wrecks Kennedy Center as Subscriptions Plummet

Donald Trump said he was going to bring the arts organization “back” from the brink. It seems the opposite is true.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking from the Presidential Box in the Opera House at the Kennedy Center
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump in the presidential box at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House

Subscriptions to the Kennedy Center have dropped by more than a third since Donald Trump took over the arts institution and promised to remake it in his image.

Sales are down by about $1.6 million, or roughly 36 percent, compared to this time last year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. By June 2024, subscription sales had produced $4,413,147.

But so far this year, the Kennedy Center has only made $2,656,524 from subscription sales, as well as an additional $155,243 from a special deal, according to internal data shared with the Post by former Kennedy Center staffers. A current staff member anonymously confirmed the numbers.

Subscriptions are just one source of revenue for the Kennedy Center. Others include donations, individual ticket sales, and government funding. But the current staffer said it was important to provide an indication of what is going on behind the center’s closed doors.

“We understand providing information like this can be seen in a bad light,” the current staffer told the Post. “But we feel that it is necessary to show that mismanagement by the new leadership is becoming a real problem for the health of the organization.”

The employee said that the new Trump-installed leadership has ignored staff opinions and even fired people who disagreed. As a result, “we feel that we no longer have a choice but to force complete transparency with the public.”

Trump took over the prestigious arts organization earlier this year, saying he plans to “bring it back” from disrepair—meaning get rid of any performances he deems too “woke.” So far, multiple productions have already backed out of performing at the center in protest against Trump.

Interestingly, though, one of the shows Trump has apparently approved to run at the Kennedy Center is Mrs. Doubtfire, which famously features a man in drag.

When asked about Trump’s effect on the Kennedy Center’s popularity, the new leaders pointed to large audiences at events such as a fireworks show by artist Cai Guo-Qiang and a screening of the animated film The King of Kings. Both of those events were free, according to the Post.

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Democrats Are Giving Out Free Tacos to Make Fun of Trump

The Democratic National Committee is seizing on the humiliating new slogan mocking Trump.

A massive inflatable chicken made to look like Trump with bushy gold eyebrows and gold hair is set up in a park near the Washington Monument.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee will be distributing free tacos on Tuesday in reference to the new TACO slogan inspired by Donald Trump: “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The DNC has commissioned a taco truck that will be parked outside the Republican National Committee’s Washington, D.C., headquarters from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The address, for those who want free tacos, is 310 First Street SE.

The truck will also come with a graphic of Trump in a chicken suit and the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan.

“With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement to Axios.

Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong coined the term TACO last month to describe Trump’s tendency to announce massive tariffs before suddenly changing his mind, as he has done over and over again. The term has become common among Wall Street traders trying to predict the market.

When asked by reporters about the term last week, Trump clearly had never heard of the nickname before. Once a reporter explained it to him, he lashed out. “Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question. To me that’s the nastiest question,” he said.

It would certainly be nice if the Democrats had a plan to fight fascism beyond distributing free tacos. On Sunday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries struggled to come up with an answer when he was asked how Democrats will respond to ICE agents handcuffing an aide to Representative Jerry Nadler inside his office—what seems to be part of a disturbing trend of the Trump administration targeting Democratic lawmakers.

Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Laura Loomer Meets With JD Vance Amid Reports Trump Is Fed Up With Her

What is Loomer doing back in the White House?

Laura Loomer, a far right troll, wears a shirt saying "Donald Trump did nothing wrong" while yelling outside a Manhattan courthouse.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Far-right MAGA influencer and professional bigot Laura Loomer held a private meeting with Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Tuesday morning, according to three sources who spoke with CNN.

The sources would not tell CNN what the two discussed, but it’s still a notable meeting in multiple ways, beyond the fact of who Loomer is and what she stands for. First, as CNN’s Alayna Treene noted, the last time Loomer was in the White House was in April, when she directly met with Donald Trump. After the meeting, the White House fired several people at the National Security Council whom Loomer had been calling disloyal to the MAGA agenda, including National Security Agency Director Mike Waltz of SignalGate fame.

Loomer took credit for Waltz’s ousting, claiming that she sowed doubts about his loyalty to Trump during their meeting. (Recall that Waltz isn’t totally gone from this administration, though, as Trump has nominated him to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.)

Loomer’s Tuesday meeting with Vance is also interesting given that it comes one day after Wired reported that Trump’s team is getting fed up with her. Multiple Trump advisers told Wired that “while they have seen a certain utility in Loomer, even if they find her tiresome and off-putting, their mutually beneficial arrangements may be coming to an end,” the magazine reported.

“Oh, I think she’s on ice,” one Republican who earlier gave Loomer credit for Waltz’s firing told Wired. “With the president.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington