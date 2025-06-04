Trump’s Tariffs Guy Admits There’s Zero Logic in Their Trade Talks

“If Vietnam, for example, came to you tomorrow and said, ‘OK, Mr. Secretary, you win. We’re gonna remove all tariffs and all trade barriers. Would the U.S. please do the same?’ Would you accept that deal?” Kennedy asked Lutnick.

“Absolutely not,” Lutnick quickly replied. “That would be the silliest thing we could do.”

“Vietnam has $125 billion exports to us,” he continued, his voice rising. “It imports from us $12.5 million. And you’re thinking, Vietnam exports $125 billion? But where do they get it from? They buy $90 billion from China, then they mark it up and send it to us. It’s just a pathway from China to us.”