Tulsi Gabbard Just Compromised the Agency Tasked With Watching Her

That plant is Dennis Kirk, who was installed in the office on May 9. Kirk still reports to the director of national intelligence, one of the officials told the Post.

Kirk is a known player in Trumpworld. He was present during Donald Trump’s first term, serving as an adviser in the Office of Personnel Management. He also co-authored a portion of Project 2025 that focused on the federal workforce.

The watchdog office is currently investigating the Trump administration’s Signalgate scandal, in which several Cabinet members not only relied on Signal to discuss sensitive, real-time war details about bombing Yemen, but also mistakenly invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to bear witness to the shocking national security blunder. Gabbard was included in the text chain.