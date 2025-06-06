Musk Lashes Out After Bannon Calls to Deport Him Amid Trump Fight
Elon Musk is losing the support of some key voices on the right.
Elon Musk spent his evening calling Steve Bannon a “retard” after Bannon called for Trump to seize Musk’s companies and deport him following their fallout over the budget bill.
Musk and Trump had a highly publicized spat on Thursday that saw the president expressing his “disappointment” in Musk’s opposition to his “big, beautiful bill” on live TV, chalking the conflict up to Musk losing his government Tesla subsidies. The Silicon Valley right came to Musk’s side, while Bannon and the deep-MAGA right rallied around their leader.
“He doesn’t know anything. He’s a know-it-all. He knows some engineering, don’t get me wrong, but he doesn’t know anything about the real world,” Bannon said of Musk on his Thursday show. “Any fanboys that still exist … understand that DOGE, he didn’t find any fraud. There’s plenty of fraud out there. This is President Trump’s first complaint. Was this all B.S. with the DOGE?”
Bannon continued.
“Space X … President Trump should be taking immediately. When he threatens to take one of the big programs out of Space X, President Trump tonight should sign an executive order calling for the defense production act and seize Space X tonight before midnight,” Bannon said, responding to Musk’s threats to pull his Space X programs from the Trump administration.
“They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon later said to The New York Times, adding that he told Trump the same thing.
Multiple tech bros came to Musk’s defense on X, and the world’s richest man popped up in their replies to voice his agreement, calling Bannon multiple variations of “retard.” Musk called Bannon “peak retard” and a “communist retard” multiple times on X.
Bannon and Musk have been at odds since the H-1B visa fight, which underscored the ideological rifts within Trump’s base that are fully coming into fruition now. Bannon is the core of MAGA, resonating deeply with a right-wing populist base. Musk was simply a quick, messy fling, which he is now realizing—and not handling very well.