Elon Musk Yanks SpaceX Program After Trump Threatens to Cut Contracts
Elon Musk’s breakup with Donald Trump somehow got more dramatic.
Billions of dollars are on the line as Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue their excruciatingly public breakup.
“In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk posted on X Thursday.
The statement came moments after Trump attacked Musk and his government contracts amid the tech billionaire’s multi-day tirade against the president’s “big, beautiful bill.”
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday afternoon. In a separate post, Trump said that Musk was “wearing thin” before he was asked to leave, adding that Musk went “CRAZY” after Trump nixed his electric vehicle mandate.
Musk has spent days trying to size down Trump’s domestic agenda, which aims to extend his 2017 tax cut plan for multimillionaires and corporations. Musk has referred to the spending package as “pork-filled” and as a “disgusting abomination,” criticizing the continuing resolution for potentially adding trillions of dollars to the national deficit. The world’s richest man has also leveraged his gargantuan fortune to influence Congress against voting for the bill, pledging to finance primaries for the opponents of any lawmaker who votes in favor of the tax cut.
Trump brushed off Musk’s concerns Thursday by insisting the ex-White House adviser was only upset that the bill removed the electric vehicle mandate that subsidizes Tesla. Musk hit back in real time, sparking the flame war.
In a strange attempt to influence the outcome of the spending package, Musk also claimed that Trump was mentioned in the infamous Epstein Files, writing on X that Trump’s alleged involvement was “the real reason” the pedophile exposé had not yet been made public.
Trump claimed he wasn’t bothered by Musk’s meltdown. “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago,” he posted in response to Musk’s promise to decommission his SpaceX aircraft. “This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given.”
“If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68 percent Tax Increase, and things far worse than that,” Trump continued. “I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”