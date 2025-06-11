Bill Nye Asked RFK Jr. to Stop Texting Him: “Okay, No More”

The Science Guy™ is sick and tired of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vaccine conspiracy theories.

Months before Kennedy was appointed to run America’s public health policy, he was harassing generational science educator Bill Nye, trying to convince Nye that there was merit to his unfounded beliefs that vaccines are tied to autism, according to a Men’s Health profile of Nye published Tuesday.

The two had been connected years ago by way of a mutual friend, Ed Begley Jr., when Kennedy was still focused on championing environmental causes.

Nye showed the magazine “miles and miles” of texts from RFK Jr. in an old exchange that only ended when Nye put his foot down with the virulent conspiracist: “Okay, no more texts,” he told Kennedy. Those texts included links to conspiratorial articles focused on vaccines, but the missives weren’t effective at changing Nye’s mind. Instead, they only convinced him that Kennedy is “not suited for this job.”

“Just no self-awareness,” Nye said. “And if you read these articles he sent, they’re all this speculation about autism and just cause-and-effect, and mercury in vaccines, that maybe there’s a connection.

“I wrote him back and said, ‘Okay, I’ll read your book. I think you’ve confused causation with correlation. Your friend, Bill.’ And he sent this,” Nye said, showcasing droves of more messages. “So I wrote, ‘Okay, no more texts.’ And he started again! So I cut him off. He does not have good judgment,” Nye said.

But revisiting their correspondence got Nye fired up again, sparking a rant about Kennedy’s disastrous approach to handling a historic measles outbreak in Texas, which, since January, has amounted to 744 confirmed cases and 96 hospitalizations, according to the state health department.