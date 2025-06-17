Chaotic Trump Leaves Confused World Leaders Behind at G7
The president abruptly left the conference of world leaders—and it only became clear later what he was really up to (helping Israel bomb Iran).
President Trump made a dramatic early exit from the G7 summit, seemingly to help Israel continue to bombard Iran and its nuclear facilities.
“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”
Trump has supported Israel in its attacks, explaining that he gave Iran “60 days” to make a so-called “deal,” meaning Iran has to stop working on nuclear power and weapons. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Trump was leaving to try to craft a ceasefire. But Trump didn’t rush out of the G7 to make peace, he left to plan for war.
“I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me,” he wrote again on Truth Social. “They should have taken the deal that was on the table—Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”
While the G7 leaders did sign a resolution pledging that Iran can never obtain nuclear weapons and publicly mentioned a ceasefire, Trump has further isolated the U.S. by seemingly declaring Israel’s war for them.
“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong!” Trump wrote again. “He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”
His exit means he will miss meetings with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.