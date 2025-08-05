Americans Hate Only One Person More Than Benjamin Netanyahu: Poll
A new Gallup poll reveals what Americans think about select U.S. and global “newsmakers.”
There’s only one person who Americans hate more than Benjamin Netanyahu: Elon Musk.
In a Gallup favorability poll on 14 U.S. and global figures released Tuesday, Musk came in with the lowest net favorability rating at -28 points. Benjamin Netanyahu, the far-right prime minister of Israel and champion of the country’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, is slightly less hated at -23 points.
Multiple officials in Donald Trump’s administration, including Trump, have fallen in popularity: JD Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, Musk, and Trump himself have all lost favorability since January’s poll.
Rubio is down 24 points, from a positive eight-point net favorability in January to -16 in the latest poll, which Gallup suggests could be linked to his key role in shutting down USAID. Musk, who is also precipitously down 24 points, now has a nearly two-to-one negative image: 33 percent of people surveyed view Trump’s ex-BFF favorably, and 61 percent view him unfavorably.
Trump, Kennedy, and Vance have all experienced declines of 13 or 14 points since January. Biden, who also has a negative net favorability (tied with Vance for -11), is actually slightly up in favorability since January—likely due to the fact he’s not president anymore.
At the top of the list? The Chicago pope himself, Pope Leo XIV. The pope has a +46 net favorability, far ahead of the second- and third-most-favorable figures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Bernie Sanders, who come in at 18 and 11 points, respectively.
The writing’s on the wall: The American public doesn’t look kindly upon mass starvation, but there is no sin greater than the Tesla Diner.