Americans Hate Only One Person More Than Benjamin Netanyahu: Poll

Multiple officials in Donald Trump’s administration, including Trump, have fallen in popularity: JD Vance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, Musk, and Trump himself have all lost favorability since January’s poll.

Among 14 prominent U.S. and global figures, Pope Leo XIV has the most positive image by far, with many more Americans viewing him favorably than unfavorably.



His 57% favorable rating and 11% unfavorable rating result in a +46 net-favorable score. pic.twitter.com/9S1JF0DfFV — Gallup (@Gallup) August 5, 2025

Rubio is down 24 points, from a positive eight-point net favorability in January to -16 in the latest poll, which Gallup suggests could be linked to his key role in shutting down USAID. Musk, who is also precipitously down 24 points, now has a nearly two-to-one negative image: 33 percent of people surveyed view Trump’s ex-BFF favorably, and 61 percent view him unfavorably.

Trump, Kennedy, and Vance have all experienced declines of 13 or 14 points since January. Biden, who also has a negative net favorability (tied with Vance for -11), is actually slightly up in favorability since January—likely due to the fact he’s not president anymore.