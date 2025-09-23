MAGA Enters Meltdown Mode as Disney Brings Back Jimmy Kimmel
Disney announced it was bringing back Jimmy Kimmel, just a few days after suspending him indefinitely.
Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to late-night—and MAGA isn’t happy.
The late-night host was indefinitely suspended last week for a comment he made criticizing the response of President Donald Trump’s political base to Charlie Kirk’s death, noting their desperation to “characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
In fact, Republicans started doing that the same day Kirk was shot, casting blame on the left and the transgender community before the shooter was even identified. Kimmel’s remark about MAGA comments wasn’t a claim about the identity of the shooter; it was a well-documented fact.
Now MAGA is fuming at the news that he’ll return to his desk so soon.
“Must be nice to be a leftist. ‘Cancellation’ lasts 5 nights and you’re right back under klieg lights. On the right you’re underground,” Megyn Kelly wrote on X.
NBC permanently canceled Kelly’s show in 2018 after she made remarks defending the use of blackface in Halloween costumes. Now she’s been banished to the underground: a daily radio show on SiriusXM.
“Worst fascism ever,” right-wing commentator Stephen L. Miller wrote on X.
RawStory reported that several MAGA commenters were angry at the left’s outrage over Kimmel’s apparently temporary cancellation.
“Jimmy Kimmel is going back on air tomorrow night. Is fascism over? LOL,” wrote Chris Barron, president of Right Turn Strategies, on X.
“Trump isn’t fascisting that well. But the left would have you believe Kimmel has been thrown in prison,” wrote an account called Liju Kurian on X.
But Kimmel’s censorship isn’t over.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 38 ABC-affiliate stations, wasn’t too pleased either. The company said it would replace Kimmel’s show with news programming until “formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability.”
Sinclair had demanded that Kimmel make a sizable donation to Turning Point USA. David Smith, the company’s executive chairman, donated $250,000 to the right-wing organization last year, according to independent journalist Judd Legum.