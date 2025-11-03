Trump Declares ICE Hasn’t Gone Far Enough in Chilling Threat
Donald Trump isn’t fazed by any of his federal agents’ violent immigration raids.
Donald Trump thinks his violent immigration raids haven’t gone far enough, and wants to escalate.
In the president’s interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, correspondent Norah O’Donnell asked Trump about the images coming from Chicago, where federal agents including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol have been assaulting suspected undocumented immigrants as well as protesters, using tear gas, and smashing car windows.
“Have some of these raids gone too far?” O’Donnell asked.
“No, I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump said. When O’Donnell asked him if he was OK with the heavy-handed approach, the president was dismissive, claiming that many of the people apprehended are murderers and criminals.
Even Halloween didn’t damper immigration enforcement in Chicago, with Trump’s shock troops out in full force. Last week, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was rather nonchalant when asked about the possibility of federal agents traumatizing children just trying to trick-or-treat.
Federal agents in Chicago have dragged people out of their cars, shot religious leaders with pepper balls, and threatened to shoot protesters with live ammunition. Not only could this be a preview of what Trump plans to do with other cities that he dislikes (and that are run by Democratic mayors of color), but it seems that he doesn’t think this level of cruelty is enough.