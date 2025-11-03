Trump Declares ICE Hasn’t Gone Far Enough in Chilling Threat

“I can’t say, because—I can’t say—I’m not concerned. I don’t—I’d rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, ‘Can I ask another question?’ And I said, yeah. This is the question …” Trump replied, going on to dodge the question and touting cryptocurrency.

“We’re No. 1 in crypto in the whole world,” Trump said. “Other people wanna be. They’re fighting like hell to be. But we’re No. 1 in crypto because I’m the president.… We are No. 1 in crypto, and that’s the only thing I care about. I don’t want China or anybody else to take it away. It’s a massive industry,” Trump said.

It’s telling that the video of this portion of the interview is nowhere to be found online, especially considering that CBS’s parent company, Paramount, reached a $16 million settlement with Trump in July over a frivolous lawsuit where Trump claimed an interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, was deceptively edited. There’s also the right-wing shift the company has taken following Trump allies Larry and David Ellison’s takeover of Paramount.