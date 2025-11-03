“Killing All the Right People”: Lindsey Graham Ignores GOP-Fuentes Tie

In a loose, rosy-cheeked speech, Graham affirmed that he’s in the “Hitler sucks wing of the Republican Party,” a denomination that apparently needs to be spelled out these days. In the same speech, Graham brushed off Fuentes’s interview while praising the Trump administration for “killing all the right people.”

“I’ve been asked a thousand times about this crazy interview. I keep telling people, ‘We’re good, our party is good,’” Graham said. “We’re real good.… If you asked me, you go to college, and you ask me a question, ‘Why do we spend so much on Israel, and don’t you think they get us involved in problems and blah blah blah?’ I would say you need to pick up a history book. We have no better friend than the state of Israel.

“Everyone who wants to kill the Jewish state wants to kill us too,” Graham added.