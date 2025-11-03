“Killing All the Right People”: Lindsey Graham Ignores GOP-Fuentes Tie
Senator Lindsey Graham told Jewish Republicans not to worry about the party’s refusal to outright condemn the neo-Nazi.
America is on a righteous path as a harbinger of death, Senator Lindsey Graham told a room of Jewish conservatives regarding the topic of Israel and Hamas.
The South Carolina lawmaker spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas Saturday to waylay concerns about Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes after the ex–Fox News host gave a softball interview to the proud antisemite.
In a loose, rosy-cheeked speech, Graham affirmed that he’s in the “Hitler sucks wing of the Republican Party,” a denomination that apparently needs to be spelled out these days. In the same speech, Graham brushed off Fuentes’s interview while praising the Trump administration for “killing all the right people.”
“I’ve been asked a thousand times about this crazy interview. I keep telling people, ‘We’re good, our party is good,’” Graham said. “We’re real good.… If you asked me, you go to college, and you ask me a question, ‘Why do we spend so much on Israel, and don’t you think they get us involved in problems and blah blah blah?’ I would say you need to pick up a history book. We have no better friend than the state of Israel.
“Everyone who wants to kill the Jewish state wants to kill us too,” Graham added.
Carlson has been a sore thorn in the Republican Party since he began to voice opposition to Israeli influence in American politics. Turning Point USA, the conservative youth advocacy behemoth founded by the late Charlie Kirk, has suffered its own fallout from Carlson’s recent positions, reportedly losing a $2 million pledge from Robert Shillman, a Zionist tech billionaire, after the TV personality participated in a previous Turning Point event.
But Graham’s attempts to clean up Carlson’s mess only managed to muck the situation up even more.
“So what to do about Hamas?” Graham chortled. “Kill them off.”
He then advocated for making sure that Hamas “can’t survive” and expressed concerns that Gaza’s authority would “not play the game the way they should.”
Israel has already violated its ceasefire arrangement with Palestine several times, killing at least 236 people since the two nations agreed to stop the violence and return hostages. The U.S.-backed ethnic state has also seemingly violated another ceasefire, having demolished villages in Southern Lebanon in another one of its warfaring strategies.
“I just want to say, I feel good about the Republican Party. I feel good about where we’re going as a nation,” Graham said. “We’re killing all the right people, and we’re cutting your taxes.
“[Donald] Trump is my favorite president. We’ve run out of bombs, we didn’t run out of bombs in World War II,” he noted to celebrate the level of killing enacted by the current administration.
“As a coalition of Republicans—some Baptists, some Jewish—we organize ourselves around principles that we love and cherish,” Graham continued, highlighting “Israel” and “capitalism” as two of those principles. “We love Israel. We love the idea of Israel. We love the struggle they’ve been involved in. We love helping them because you’re helping yourself.
“To those who worry about these stupid interviews, and far off-places, don’t worry,” he added. “Don’t worry, the Republican Party has figured it out when it comes to Israel.”