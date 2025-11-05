Trump Celebrates Election Night Results … Just Not From This Year

“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History—Such an Honor to represent our Country,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down.

“Affordability is our goal,” he added.

If the last 11 months are anything to go by, then affordability has been far from Trump’s list of priorities. Since his inauguration, Trump has enacted tariffs and sparked trade wars with America’s biggest trade partners, rattling the economy and pushing farmers to the brink of bankruptcy.