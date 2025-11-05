Trump Celebrates Election Night Results … Just Not From This Year
Donald Trump attempted to distract from his party’s humiliating losses.
Donald Trump finally has competition for the media spotlight.
The MAGA president took words right out of Zohran Mamdani’s campaign Wednesday in a flailing attempt to drudge relevance back to his own electoral victory—a year ago. Trump’s celebratory post came with an unexpected echo of the democratic socialist’s policy positions regarding the affordability crisis, despite the fact that Trump spent months waging war against the Muslim New Yorker.
“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History—Such an Honor to represent our Country,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down.
“Affordability is our goal,” he added.
If the last 11 months are anything to go by, then affordability has been far from Trump’s list of priorities. Since his inauguration, Trump has enacted tariffs and sparked trade wars with America’s biggest trade partners, rattling the economy and pushing farmers to the brink of bankruptcy.
Companies, hesitant to invest in the unpredictable market, peeled back on hiring in such a devastating way earlier this year that the White House ordered the dissolution of the monthly jobs report and fired the staffers responsible for organizing and publishing the data. In doing so, Trump stripped a significant indicator from economists, pushing the American public and its myriad industries into the dark regarding the overall health of the country.
And Trump has done very little to make life easier for low-income Americans in recent weeks, allowing the Agriculture Department to ignore its legal requirement to fund SNAP benefits through November using contingency funds. (The USDA announced Monday, two days after benefits expired, that it would partially fund SNAP benefits through the remainder of the month.)
Trump’s administration also pressed for ending Obamacare subsidies, forcing tens of thousands of Americans to forgo health insurance as their premiums skyrocket.
New Yorkers elected Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday night, with more than 50 percent of voting city dwellers casting their ballot for the 34-year-old assemblyman. Mamdani won in spite of Trump’s countless promises to strip federal funding from the city (something that he does not have the constitutional authority to decide) and his threat to deport the Ugandan-born politico. Instead, the city is concentrating on tangible local issues: the ongoing housing crisis, the astronomical cost of living, and the expensive price tags on everyday goods.
All things considered, Trump’s redirection toward affordability is especially odd from a man that considered a $1 million loan from his father to be “small,” is currently building himself a $300 million ballroom on the trampled remains of the White House East Wing, and seems to believe that you need a photo ID in order to purchase groceries. (This was a miraculous improvement in Trump’s comprehension of supermarkets, considering that he seemingly never knew the word “groceries” existed until last year.)