Epstein Gave Bannon Advice on How to Help Trump—and Brett Kavanaugh
Jeffrey Epstein was regularly in touch with one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers.
Steve Bannon was receiving advice from Jeffrey Epstein as Bannon defended President Trump in media appearances in 2018, text messages released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday show.
From August 17 to August 23 of that year, the billionaire child sex offender coached Bannon on his messaging and TV appearances. In the released documents, Epstein’s email address is shown on an Apple iMessage account, while the other correspondent is redacted.
Context clues such as Fox News appearances, Bannon’s firing from the White House in 2017, and Bannon’s work on a documentary reveal that he is the other party in the conversation. It’s not clear whether the released messages are part of a larger conversation between Bannon and Epstein. The Guardian reached out to Bannon multiple times for comment but did not receive a reply.
The pair discussed breaking scandals, such as the Michael Cohen case, as well as Bannon’s TV appearances on MSNBC. At one point, Epstein offered compliments on how Bannon looked on TV, saying, “You looked so clean cut next to him i thought i turned on the figure skating channel by accident.”
Bannon responded with “My ‘come hither’ look,” to which Epstein replied, “Better than the usual ‘come hitler’ look.”
Epstein also helped Bannon come up with talking points to use in media appearances, telling him how to handle critics of Trump tax cuts.
“We can discuss response to tax cut criticism. The 83 percent to rich is misleading by miles . Cash back. Pension funds up,” texted Epstein, adding, “Corporations are not people. Giving corp breaks , is perceived as giving it to someone else. wage inflation cant be the first focus, the additional money in the system. First goes to hiring new people, only afterwards can wages rise.”
Other revealed messages show that Epstein advised Bannon during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing on what questions Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, should be asked to undermine her credibility. Epstein suggested that Ford could be accused of taking medications that cause memory loss.
While Bannon doesn’t work directly for Trump, the pair still communicate and the president often reaches out to Bannon for advice, as was the case this past February before Trump’s disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The release of these texts suggests that Bannon had a close relationship with Epstein, just like the president, and raises the question if all three collaborated on political business—or worse.