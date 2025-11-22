In Outrageous Omission, New Cop30 Deal Fails to Restrict Fossil Fuels
“Intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal,” a source said in a statement to ABC News.
Cop30, the U.N.’s annual climate summit that the U.S. failed to send a delegate to this year, nonetheless achieved something President Donald Trump would celebrate.
Delegates in Brazil reported that they had reached a tentative deal on Saturday, and while some important concessions were made, the final agreement doesn’t include a path away from fossil fuels, the single largest driver of global warming and man-made climate change.
More than 80 countries reportedly supported a roadmap to phase out the use of fossil fuels, but there wasn’t enough of a consensus to include it.
In what sounded like an act of desperation, Cop30 President André Corrêa do Lago said he would create a roadmap himself, but it’s unclear what this would achieve, as it would lack the binding power of an international agreement.
While the conference “delivered breakthroughs to triple adaptation finance, protect the world’s forests and elevate the voices of Indigenous people like never before,” the president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, Ani Dasgupta, said in a statement to ABC, “negotiators couldn’t agree to develop a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. More than 80 countries stood their ground for a fair and equitable shift off fossil fuels, but intense lobbying from a few petrostates weakened the deal.”
President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement and has been a forceful advocate for oil and gas and coal. He also decided it was a waste of time to send a delegation to Brazil for the climate conference. (California Governor Gavin Newsom, for his part, decided to show up anyway.)
It’s unclear if an official U.S. delegation would have done more harm than good. But one thing is clear: an agreement that doesn’t propose a path away from international dependence on fossil fuels, as the climate worsens and the world literally burns around us, is almost completely pointless.