Many Top MAGA Trolls Aren’t Even in the U.S.

For example, one account literally named “America First”—with 67,000 followers—seems to be based not in the U.S., but in Bangladesh.

Another popular conservative account, MAGA Nation, with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio that reads, “Standing strong with President Trump 🇺🇸 | America First | Patriot Voice for We The People,” is apparently based in Eastern Europe.

And an Ivanka News fanpage with 1 million followers that posts things like, “Does the spread of Islam on American soil concern you?” is based in Nigeria.