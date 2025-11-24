Trump Treasury Secretary Compares Tariffs to … Weighing Your Arm?
WTF is Scott Bessent talking about?
Scott Bessent’s latest baffling defense of President Donald Trump’s tariffs suggests the Treasury secretary doesn’t really understand how they work.
During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday, host Kristen Welker pressed Bessent on Trump’s decision to scale back tariffs on certain products that had seen price increases, such as bananas and coffee. “Isn’t the fact that yo’’re rolling back tariffs an admission that ultimately they do drive up prices for consumers?” Welker asked.
“Kristen, how much does your arm weigh?” Bessent asked.
“That I do not know,” Welker said, laughing.
“Exactly, but you know how much you weigh and you get on the scale every morning. Inflation is a composite number and we look at everything. We try to push down the things we can control,” Bessent replied.
The implication of Bessent’s response is that Trump officials don’t really know how much anything contributes to inflation, highlighting the administration’s measure-once-cut-twice approach to governance.
Trump has repeatedly claimed to have brought grocery prices down, despite consumers experiencing the biggest price jump in more than three years. He has also pushed claims he defeated Biden-era inflation, even though inflation has steadily increased for the last five months in a row.
In reality, Trump’s tariffs and his crackdown on immigrants have significantly contributed to rising prices—and Americans are noticing. A recent poll found that only 26 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s work managing the cost of living, down from 29 percent earlier this month.