Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Alexia Underwood/
/

MAGA and Silicon Valley Are Battling for Influence in the White House

A new report lays out the tensions at play behind Trump’s executive order on AI.

Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday intended to stop states from regulating AI—an idea that had received a lot of pushback from members of his base.

The order didn’t emerge out of a vacuum, of course. MAGA Republicans and Silicon Valley leaders have been locked in a battle for influence over the White House on tech policy for some time, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Trump’s tech advisors seem to be winning.

Let’s back up a few months: over the summer, the Senate killed a bill that would have imposed a 10-year moratorium on AI laws from states. Then, when a draft version of the just-signed executive order leaked last month, many Republicans, who traditionally support states’ rights, tried to stop the president from going forward with it.

GOP members including Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene decried the idea, writing on X that “states must retain the right to regulate and make laws on AI and anything else for the benefit of their state. Federalism must be preserved.”

Conservative groups, members of Congress and governors all reportedly reached out to the White House to raise the alarm about the draft as well.

The Post spoke to more than a dozen people familiar with the administration’s AI policies and White House officials and concluded that this moment was emblematic of a wider struggle between Trump’s base, and his tech advisors and industry leaders who used their money and sway to help put him in office.

“It feels like millions of votes across the country just got traded for thousands of [venture capitalist] and tech rich votes in regions Republicans will never win,” one source said.

Compromises were made to the draft to bring Republicans on board, and silence critics, the Post reported, and Trump ended up signing the order this week.

The tension between what Big Tech and the president’s populist supporters want isn’t likely to disappear overnight, though. And as the midterm elections loom, more and more cracks are appearing among Trump’s MAGA base.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump’s Support Is Declining Among MAGA Base: Poll

More Americans are suffering from economic woes, and Donald Trump is losing support.

A person holds a stack of Make America Great Again hats.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s support is starting to waver, even among his staunchest supporters, a new poll shows.

Don’t get it twisted—Trump’s approval rating among adults has been in the red for months, and is still falling, with now close to 60 percent of Americans saying they disapprove of the president. But according to an NBC News Decision Desk poll that surveyed 20,252 adults online, the two groups that show the largest drop in support for the president since April are Republicans and MAGA Republicans.

For people who identified themselves as Republicans rather than part of MAGA, the percentage who “strongly approve” of the president has dropped to 35 percent, from 38 percent in April.

Among MAGA Republicans, there’s a much higher percentage of people who strongly approve of Trump: 70 percent. But that’s down eight percentage points since April.

Plus, fewer Republicans report themselves being part of MAGA today than they did earlier this year. In April, 57 percent of Republicans identified as MAGA, but today the two sides of the party are equally split at 50-50.


These are small shifts, but they belie Trump’s fracturing base of support. From Marjorie Taylor Greene’s split from the president, and abrupt resignation, to the botched rollout of the Epstein files, to Trump’s tariffs and inability to bring down prices, there are some issues that even die-hard MAGA adherents can’t overlook.

Read more about Trump’s declining popularity:
Only One President Was Less Popular Than Trump Is Right Now: Poll
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Climate Change Is Coming for Your Favorite Holiday Foods

Consider yourself forewarned.

A tray of holiday cookies.
Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Chocolate, vanilla, coffee, cinnamon: The ingredients for your favorite holiday foods are becoming increasingly harder to grow because of climate change.

For example, cocoa beans are grown in West Africa, which has been facing more days of extreme heat and drought, according to a recent report from The Weather Channel. “The crop doesn’t like it,” meteorologist Jennifer Gray explained.

And when cocoa production falls, consumers also feel the heat: Prices for chocolate have shot up over the last year, and were four times as high at the end of 2024 as they were in 2022.

Vanilla and cinnamon, key ingredients for holiday baking that are largely grown in Southeast Asia and Indonesia, are also under threat. “Because we rely on just a handful of islands to produce basically our world’s cinnamon, it is extremely vulnerable. These are also places that are facing climate extremes,” Gray said.

And for something like coffee, climate change is drastically shrinking the land where it can grow. Suitable locations could decrease by 50 percent by 2050, according to a 2014 study. Plus, the Trump administration’s on-again-off-again tariffs have shocked the coffee market, one that’s already reeling from landslides and floods in Vietnam.

That festive mocha latte looks like it’ll be getting a lot more expensive. Luckily, we’ll have a lot more heat waves, fires, and floods to deal with to distract us.

Read more about climate change:
A Ray of Hope Amid the Climate Information War
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Scraps Abolition Coins, Features Himself Instead

The Trump administration nixed commemorative coins meant to honor abolitionists and women in favor of honoring more old white men.

Donald Trump smiles at the camera at a sports event.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, President Donald Trump is commemorating the most important person in the country’s history: himself.

Back in 2021—days after the January 6 riots—Trump signed an act to authorize the creation of new coins to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. The act specified that one coin be focused on women’s contribution to U.S. history.

In response, a bipartisan committee came up with some recommendations: a coin featuring Frederick Douglass to represent abolition, one with a “Votes for Women” flag to honor women’s suffrage, and a coin featuring 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, who helped desegregate her school in 1960.

But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has ultimate say, did not follow these recommendations, reported The New York Times.

Instead, the new coins will feature a Pilgrim couple on the Mayflower, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Abraham Lincoln. (The Trump administration, apparently, was not satisfied with the already significant coin representation of three out of four of these historic American men.)

And then, the collection’s pièce de résistance: a Trump dollar coin, featuring the president’s likeness on both sides.

It’s worth pointing out that it is incredibly abnormal—and some would argue, anti-American—to have a sitting president on a coin. Washington refused to have his likeness on a coin while he was president, as it felt too king-like for the leader of the newly free United States, according to the Times. Trump, apparently, has no such qualms.

Read more about Trump’s obsession with rewriting U.S. history:
DHS Posts Wild Video Rewriting American History
Most Recent Post
Alexia Underwood/
/

Dem Senator Slams Trump for Making U.S. More Prone to Gun Violence

After a deadly attack at Brown University, Senator Chris Murphy called out the president for weakening programs and laws that would prevent gun violence and mass shootings.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy walks to a meeting.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After a deadly shooting at Brown University which left two people dead and injured nine others, people across the country struggled Sunday to make sense of the event and the needless loss of life.

But while Americans tend to agree that mass shootings such as this one are a tragedy, much of the GOP, predictably, continues to engage in magical thinking—by pretending gun violence is not at all connected to being able to easily procure guns.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy pointed out during an interview on CNN on Sunday that the president himself was making the problem much, much worse.  

“Over the last year, President Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country,” Murphy said. “He is restoring gun rights to felons and people who have lost their ability to buy guns, he eliminated the White House office of gun violence protection, and he has stopped funding mental health grants and community anti–gun violence grants that Republicans and Democrats supported... He’s been engaged in a pretty deliberate campaign to try to make violence more likely in this country, and I think you’re unfortunately going to see the results of that on the streets of America.”

“That’s a pretty big statement. He’s in a campaign to make violence more likely?” the CNN anchor said.

“Of course,” Murphy said. Later, he continued: “The evidence tells you that when you stop funding mental health, you stop funding community anti–gun violence programs, when you give gun rights back to dangerous people, you’re going to have an increase in violence, that is knowable and that is foreseeable.”

While authorities have reported that a person of interest in the shooting has been detained, details about the deadly attack at Brown University are still emerging. President Trump, for his part, weighed in on the situation Saturday night, saying, “All we can do right now is pray.” 

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Spread False Information About Brown Shooting. That’s a Problem

After a deadly attack at Brown University on Saturday, the president posted unconfirmed information that he later retracted. The damage had been done.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Libby O’Neill/Getty Images
Police officers at the scene of a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

President Donald Trump spread unconfirmed information about an active shooter at Brown University,  potentially putting students’ lives in danger as they sheltered in place during the event. 

On Saturday evening at around 4 p.m., a man entered a classroom with about 60 students and started shooting. The students were in a final exam review session for their Economics class. Two people were killed in the attack, and nine were injured. 

 On Saturday night, as students barricaded themselves inside dorms and libraries, Trump posted on Truth Social that “the suspect is in custody.”

But this was not confirmed. 

At 5:53 p.m., according to the Brown Daily Herald, Brown’s student newspaper, the department of public safety sent out an alert saying that the “situation remains ongoing.” 

Trump posted at 5:44 p.m., writing that he had been “briefed” on the shooting and that a suspect was in custody.

Then, at 6:03 p.m., he retracted his statement, posting again on Truth Social that the police had reversed their previous statement.

Social media users and students pushed back on Trump’s characterization. One student posted, “I am at brown university they have not confirmed a shooter in custody please do not believe trump and stay inside.”

In a press conference later that night, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley also urged caution: “There is a lot of misinformation that can spread.… If it did not come from an official channel, it is not official.” 

As of Sunday morning, the Providence police have a suspect in custody, multiple outlets report

Read more about gun violence in Trump’s America:
Trump Gutted Gun Violence Funding in Time for Mass Shooting Summer
Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump’s Posts Spur Threats Against Lawmakers On Both Sides of Aisle

President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric has very real, terrifying consequences.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at a press conference with Jeffrey Epstein survivors.
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social rants may be unhinged, but they have serious consequences: His violent rhetoric has spurred threats against nearly two dozen elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

According to a new tally by NBC News, Trump’s posts over the last few weeks have led to threats on a number of Democrats—but even more Republicans, including over a dozen Indiana state lawmakers, who the president was attempting to bully into voting for his gerrymandering scheme.

Democrats who have been threatened include senators Chuck Schumer and Elissa Slotkin, as well as the other five lawmakers who, along with Slotkin, Trump accused of sedition. On the Republican side, soon-to-be-former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been vocal about the threats she’s received since criticizing the president’s agenda, and over a dozen Indiana state senators have also received threats after being named out by Trump on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, said that Trump hasn’t done anything wrong.

“As the survivor of two assassination attempts—and recently watching his dear friend Charlie be assassinated—no one understands the dangers of political violence more than President Trump,” Jackson said in a statement to NBC.

“But President Trump, and the entire Administration, will not hesitate to speak the truth and call out Democrats for smearing their opponents as Nazis, encouraging members of the military to ignore lawful orders, and enabling violent criminals to invade our country. Sharing these facts is not inciting violence and the media would be wrong to make such an accusation,” she added.

Who’s going to tell her that the majority of the people receiving threats were Republicans?

Most Recent Post
Alexia Underwood/
/

Trump Threatens “Very Serious Retaliation” After Syria Attack

The president raged on Truth Social after an alleged ISIS attack on U.S. military troops left three people dead.

U.S. military troops in Syria in 2021.
Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images
A U.S. soldier during a patrol in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province in 2021.

President Donald Trump raged against ISIS and said the U.S. would retaliate after an attack in Syria on Saturday, possibly laying the groundwork for more American military involvement in another country in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, a lone gunman shot and killed two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter while they were conducting counterterrorism operations in Palmyra, a city in the central part of the country, various outlets reported. The shooter was killed, and three other members of the U.S. military and two Syrians were injured.

U.S. Central Command called the attack the “result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman,” though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet. More details are still emerging, but Trump took to Truth Social to declare there would be a response.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack,” he wrote. “There will be very serious retaliation.”

What, exactly, that response might look like is unclear. This is reportedly the first case of U.S. deaths in Syria since Bashar Al-Assad’s regime fell, and the attack is under investigation.

Defense Secretery Pete Hegseth, who has come under intense pressure and criticism for his role in carrying out questionably legal boat strikes in the Caribbean that have killed more than 80 people, also weighed in.

In a Saturday tweet, Hegseth wrote: “If you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

Though it’s not well publicized, the U.S. military has had an ongoing presence at American bases in different parts of Syria since 2014.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump’s DOJ Could Charge Alleged Kirk Killer With Surprising Crime

They’re weighing some unusual options in an effort to bring federal charges against Tyler Robinson, according to a new report.

Charlie Kirk speaks at the Republican National Convention in 2024.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is reportedly trying to come up with a way to bring federal charges against Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter. One solution? Declare Kirk’s murder an anti-Christian hate crime.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect, is already facing state charges for aggravated murder, and may even face the death penalty. But that’s not enough for the Trump administration, which seems to be trying to get the case taken to the federal level, according to a new report from NBC News.

Some prosecutors are pushing back. They say the crime doesn’t really fall under any federal statutes: Murder, generally, is under state jurisdiction, unless the suspect crossed state lines, or killed an elected official.

As a result, apparently, the DOJ is exploring the option to charge Robinson with an anti-Christian hate crime, three people who are familiar with the investigation told NBC.

It would be an unusual “hate crime” to prosecute, to say the least: The federal case would have to equate anti-trans views with Christianity, in order for the legal logic to work, according to NBC’s sources.

“They are trying to shove a square peg into a round hole,” one said.

In case anyone is unclear what constitutes a federal hate crime: the Hitler-loving white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was charged with a hate crime, as was the white man who gunned down 10 Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.

Hate crime charges are generally used when someone attacks or discriminates against someone else based on their race, gender, sexuality, or religion.

Robinson, in texts to his trans partner that were released by the FBI, allegedly said that he wanted to kill Kirk because he had “enough of his hatred.” In order to charge Robinson with a hate crime, prosecutors would have to argue that being Christian and being hateful—at least towards trans people—are one and the same.

Most Recent Post
Alexia Underwood/
/

Thailand Fact-Checks Trump on Bogus Ceasefire Claim

Cambodia and Thailand have not agreed to stop fighting, despite the president’s Friday announcement.

Cambodian nationals at the Ban Khlong Luek border crossing on December 11, 2025, as clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue.
Arnun Chonmahatrakool/Thai News Pix/LightRocket/Getty Images
Cambodian nationals at the Ban Khlong Luek border crossing on December 11, as clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue

It’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last—President Donald Trump was a little too eager to claim he had ended an international conflict.

On Friday, the U.S. president said that the countries of Thailand and Cambodia, which have been involved in clashes that have left at least 20 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands over the past week, had agreed to a truce.

The president wrote on Truth Social that he had a “very good conversation” with the prime ministers of both countries, and they had achieved a breakthrough. “Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!” Trump wrote.

The ceasefire was supposed to begin yesterday, per Trump’s announcement, and the White House shared the president’s post on Facebook as well.

But on Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul definitively refuted Trump’s claim, The New York Times reported.

“Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people,” he wrote on Facebook. “I want to make it clear.”

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also said that Trump’s comments didn’t “reflect an accurate understanding of the situation,” per CBS News.

Cambodia’s prime minister has not directly refuted the claim, but made no mention of a new ceasefire agreement.

On Saturday, the violence continued, as Thailand carried out airstrikes along the border between the two countries. The fighting is the latest iteration of a border conflict that’s been simmering for some time.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to repeat the claim that he’s ended a dizzying number of conflicts as part of his endless quest for the Nobel Peace Prize. This time, though, facts intervened.

Chuob Chhouk, a vegetable seller in Cambodia who had been displaced from her home, told the Times, “I want a real ceasefire, not just words.”

Read more about Trump’s foreign policy:
Trump Is Just Inventing Wars He’s “Solved”
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington