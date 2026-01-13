Trump’s State Department Comes Running to Elon Musk’s Rescue

“With respect to a potential ban of X, Keir Starmer has said that nothing is off the table,” said Rogers, referring to the British prime minister. “I would say from America’s perspective, nothing is off the table when it comes to free speech.”

She also stressed that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were “huge champions” of free speech—though nothing could be further from the truth. Since entering office, both Trump and Vance have devoted countless hours to undermining the press over its unfavorable coverage of their authoritarian bumbling, and their administration has repeatedly sought to punish its critics for their speech.

The British Labour Party announced Monday that it planned to criminalize the creation of non-consensual sexualized images, placing legal culpability not only on the creators but on the platforms supplying tools for the images’ creation, such as Musk’s X. British Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that platforms needed to take measures to become safer for women and girls. “If they do not, I am prepared to go further,” she warned.