Tucker Carlson Says He Was Detained in Israel
This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson “turn down the temperature” on his criticism of Israel.
Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson—perhaps the right’s most prominent Israel critic—says he was detained by Israeli authorities in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
Carlson told the Daily Mail that while attempting to leave Ben Gurion International Airport, he and his staff had their passports taken, and his executive producer was interrogated after his sit-down with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about,” Carlson told the Daily Mail. “It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.”
The Daily Mail also reported that two sources familiar with the matter said the Israeli government initially didn’t plan on letting Carlson into the country.
A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel denied Carlson’s claims and said he “received the same passport control questions” as other visitors to Israel. This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson and others to “turn down the temperature” on their criticism of Israel.
This rift hinges on what some in the MAGA movement see as unfair U.S. fealty to Israel. In September, Carlson said, “Bibi Netanyahu is running around the Middle East telling people ‘I control the United States.’ I’m an American. It’s too humiliating. I can’t handle that. And I shouldn’t have to put up with that.”