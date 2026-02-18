Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Tucker Carlson Says He Was Detained in Israel

This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson “turn down the temperature” on his criticism of Israel.

Tucker Carlson speaks at a podium while holding a handheld mic.
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images
Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, on December 18, 2025.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson—perhaps the right’s most prominent Israel critic—says he was detained by Israeli authorities in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. 

Carlson told the Daily Mail that while attempting to leave Ben Gurion International Airport, he and his staff had their passports taken, and his executive producer was interrogated after his sit-down with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.  

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about,” Carlson told the Daily Mail. “It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.”

The Daily Mail also reported that two sources familiar with the matter said the Israeli government initially didn’t plan on letting Carlson into the country. 

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Israel denied Carlson’s claims and said he “received the same passport control questions” as other visitors to Israel. This comes the same day as reports that Trump asked Carlson and others to “turn down the temperature” on their criticism of Israel. 

This rift hinges on what some in the MAGA movement see as unfair U.S. fealty to Israel. In September, Carlson said, “Bibi Netanyahu is running around the Middle East telling people ‘I control the United States.’ I’m an American. It’s too humiliating. I can’t handle that. And I shouldn’t have to put up with that.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

CEOs Kiss the Ring at Trump Family Crypto Forum at Mar-a-Lago

The Trump family isn’t bothering to hide its blatant corruption.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. clap at NASDAQ while standing in front of Zach Witkoff and a group of other men.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Eric Trump, the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial, is joined by his brother and ALT5 Board Observer Donald Trump Jr., and Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial to mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

President Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., on Wednesday kicked off their family’s cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, with an inaugural forum at their father’s Mar-a-Lago estate. 

Eric Trump boasted on X that the forum is “uniting visionaries from Crypto, Wall Street, tech and beyond to shape the future of finance—free from outdated banks, centralized control, and cancel culture.” In short, it was an opportunity for the Trump family to make more money off of the presidency in defiance of any ethical concerns. Eric’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted his post.

Screenshot X Eric Trump @EricTrump Today at Mar-a-Lago: The most powerful leaders in crypto, DeFi, and CeFi have gathered for the inaugural @WorldLibertyFi Forum! We are uniting visionaries from Crypto, Wall Street, tech and beyond to shape the future of finance—free from outdated banks, centralized control, and cancel culture. Modern American innovation is taking over and we couldn’t be more proud to lead the charge! #WorldLibertyForum #USD1 quote tweet of: WLFI @worldlibertyfi The stage is set. 🦅🇺🇸 The energy in the room at Mar-a-Lago is absolutely electric. World Liberty Forum 2026 is officially kicking off!

Speakers at the forum included financial executives Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, NASDAQ CEO Adenda Friedman, Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame, Nicki Minaj, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous others. The brothers spoke to CNBC from the forum on Wednesday, thumbing their noses at critics who say the Trump family is profiting off people seeking to cozy up to the White House and creating multiple conflicts of interest. 

“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.  

“They created this monster,” Donald Jr. interjected. Eric claimed that the Trumps were “canceled” by major financial institutions for political reasons, forcing them to turn to cryptocurrency and decentralized finance. 

President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon last month, accusing the bank of dropping him, his family, and his various businesses after the Capitol insurrection of January 6, which they deny. Last year, Trump sued Capital One with the same accusations. 

Last May, The New York Times discovered that the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates paid $2 billion to purchase a stablecoin called USD1 from World Liberty Financial, a blatant attempt by a foreign government to line the pockets of the president and his family. The deal was brokered by Zach Witkoff, who happens to be the son of Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. 

Two weeks later, Trump allowed the UAE to import a large amount of AI chips from the United States, with many of them going to a company owned by the man who controls the UAE’s fund, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. CNBC asked the Trump brothers about this in the interview, and the pair denied doing anything wrong, with Donald Jr. dismissively saying, “We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years.” 

In reality, Wednesday’s forum was a new chance for similar lucrative deals for the Trumps from people with connections and interests that may not be known to the public. The World Liberty Financial X page even announced new partnerships and deals on Wednesday, some involving other Trump businesses. All of this indicates that the Trump presidency is a big financial windfall for the Trump family, ethics and conflicts of interest be damned.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Celebrates Black History Month by Listing All His Black Friends

He’s not racist, guys, he has tons of Black friends!

Donald Trump gestures with one hand speaks at a podium
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s celebration of Black History Month began with him rattling off the names of every Black person in his circle.

In an extraordinarily on-the-nose, unscripted White House address, the president listed more than a dozen names of prominent Black Americans for no clear reason other than to curry favor with his predominantly nonwhite audience, leveraging the legacies and prestige of the name-dropped pals in order to bolster his own credibility.

“Mike Tyson, boy I tell ya, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say Trump is a racist, Trump’s a racist, Mike Tyson says, ‘He’s not a racist, he’s my friend, he’s been there from the beginning, good times and bad,’” Trump said. “But Mike Tyson’s a great guy and he’s so loyal. Always been loyal.”

“And Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal, how good a football player was Herschel? Now he’s the ambassador to the Bahamas,” Trump said, catching himself as he realized he couldn’t remember where he appointed the onetime Georgia wannabe politician. “I don’t know, Bahamas, Bermuda, is he Bahamas, Bermuda? Whatever! It’s a nice place.”

Trump’s next mention was football player and civil rights activist Jim Brown, whom he referred to as “silent but deadly.” But he didn’t stop there.

“By the way, Lawrence Taylor, great friend. Probably the greatest defensive player probably in the history of football, he’s a great friend of mine,” Trump continued.

Trump also shouted out former Representative Alvida King, “pardon czar” Alice Johnson, HUD Director Scott Turner, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, MAGA surrogate Corrin Rankin, Diandre Johnson, Agriculture Department Director of Private and Public Partnerships Director Bruce LeVell, and Senator Tim Scott.

Trump even mentioned singer-rapper Nicki Minaj, who took a hard right turn toward MAGA Avenue three months ago when her vaccine skepticism—which by then had become a hallmark of the far right—veered into a larger conservative ideology.

Last month, Minaj appeared beside the president for the unveiling of Trump Accounts, clutching his hand and hugging the alleged Epstein associate.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Mixes Up Two Black Countries at Black History Month Event

The president’s White House reception for Black History Month was … something.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House, on February 18.

President Trump mixed up two different Black Caribbean countries at a Black History Month event at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that he couldn’t care less about them or the event.

“Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal,” Trump said while apparently naming every single Black person he knew. “How good a football player was Herschel? Herschel Walker, now he’s ambassador to the Bahamas. I don’t know. Bahamas, Bermuda, Berhamas, whatever. A nice place!”

Walker is ambassador to the Bahamas. This is just the president’s latest gaffe, as he mixed up Iceland and Greenland multiple times at Davos last month.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Appoints CDC Critic as Temporary Agency Head

Jay Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s Covid-19 response.

Jay Bhattacharya gestures and speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Jay Bhattacharya has been tapped to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—after spending years criticizing its pandemic response.

Bhattacharya will continue his role as the director of the National Institutes of Health, as well as leading the CDC on an acting basis, four people familiar with personnel decisions told The Washington Post Wednesday.

Bhattacharya has a history of undermining the CDC’s pandemic guidance. In 2020, the then NIH head, Dr. Francis Collins, labeled the former Stanford University physician and economist “fringe,” after Bhattacharya helped author the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which called for the end of the coronavirus lockdowns. In 2024, Bhattacharya criticized the CDC’s recommendation for widespread masking during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “pseudo science.”

Bhattacharya will replace former Deputy Health Secretary Jim O’Neill, a market-fundamentalist Silicon Valley investor and longtime associate of billionaire Peter Thiel. Bhattacharya also has the support of powerful figures among Trump supporters, including Thiel, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, who claims Twitter suppressed Bhattacharya’s views before the Tesla founder bought the platform.

O’Neill replaced Susan Monarez, the last Senate-approved CDC director, who was fired last summer after only 28 days in office. Monarez was ousted after she refused “to commit, in advance, to approving every” recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, “regardless of scientific evidence” and “to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause.”

But Bhattacharya may not be in lockstep with his boss, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., either. Earlier this month, Bhattacharya put himself at odds with the health secretary when he testified that he’d seen no evidence that vaccines cause autism.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Sons Say Their Open Corruption Is Our Fault

Instead of denying the corruption accusations, Donald Jr. and Eric tried to shift the blame.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump stand next to each other
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sons are so far past trying to dispel accusations of corruption that they’re actually blaming everyone else for making them so crooked.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday from a gilded ballroom at their father’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, co-founders of World Liberty Financial, didn’t bother to push back on claims that the rich and powerful had swarmed their family business in order to “curry favor” with the president. 

“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.  

“They created this monster,” Don Jr. interjected. 

Skipping past ethics concerns, Eric claimed that the brothers had been forced to turn to decentralized finance after they were “canceled” by every major bank in the world, simply by virtue of wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats. 

Members of the Trump family were denied some financial services after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank reportedly refused to continue working with the Trump Organization, while Capital One and JPMorgan shuttered many of his personal and business accounts.

“They were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric said. So, essentially, their blatant corruption was a kind of revenge on those who’d wronged them. 

CNBC also asked the Trump brothers to explain what was likely the most blatant instance of corruption since their father reentered office: the president’s sudden reversal to permit the United Arab Emirates to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips every year, after World Liberty Financial pocketed $2 billion from an investment firm with ties to an Emirati family member. 

The duo acted like everything was business as usual.

“(a) My father has nothing to do with, (b) It has nothing to do with AI chips, and (c) We met in the Middle East the first time,” Don Jr. claimed. “There’s not a person in that room, there’s not a banker, there’s not a fund manager that doesn’t go to the Middle East.

“We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years,” he continued. “They tried all this nonsense the first time around, frankly it’s gotten old. They were the ones who put us in the position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back.”

Eric claimed that it was simply the “law of unintended consequences.” When the big banks had canceled them, that forced the Trump family to embrace decentralized finance. As consumers worldwide adopted cryptocurrency, those very executives were forced to come crawling back to the Trump family, he said. 

The Trump brothers’ answers conveniently ignored the simple truth that those executives had come calling not only because daddy had been reinstalled in the White House, but because he’d already shown that he’d be more than willing to pull favors for anyone who wrote him a check. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr.’s FDA Yanks Warnings Against Fake Treatments for Autism

Some of those so-called cures include raw camel milk and chlorine dioxide.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures with one hand
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is caving to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracies.

The FDA quietly removed a web page warning against therapies and treatments making “false claims” about autism, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the investigative outlet that it had retired the web page “during a routine clean up of dated content at the end of 2025.” The page had not been updated since 2019, according to the agency.

The decision to ax the web landing has outraged autism advocates, who argue that there was nothing inaccurate about the information posted on the page, regardless of the last time it was updated.

The deceptive “treatments” for autism that the nixed FDA page warned against include raw camel milk, clay baths, and chlorine dioxide, a bleaching agent sometimes used in mouthwash (though it’s typically accompanied by labels warning against its ingestion), according to an archived version of the website.

“It may be an older page, but those warnings are still necessary,” Zoe Gross, a director at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, told ProPublica. “People are still being preyed on by these alternative treatments like chelation and chlorine dioxide. Those can both kill people.”

The decision has also added to mounting fears that Kennedy’s appointment to run the Health and Human Services Department—and his virulent perspective on vaccines—is taking a vicious toll on America’s public health policy.

America’s diminishing herd immunity is due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents—whom Kennedy currently champions at the federal level—who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to vaccines.

The researcher who sparked the myth that vaccines cause autism did so with a fraudulent paper. As a result, he lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

During Texas’s deadly measles outbreak last year, Kennedy dodged vaccine recommendations by urging concerned locals to take more vitamins. He also justified a local religious community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.” Fact check: It does not. Even Kennedy’s own officials have denied his health conspiracies, potentially at cost to their employment.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Democrats Plot Boycott and Protests of Trump’s State of the Union

Some Democratic members of Congress are planning to skip the speech entirely.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a joint session of Congress in the Capitol.
WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress, on March 4, 2025.

President Trump will be holding his State of the Union address next Tuesday evening, and some Democrats have decided to skip the event and hold a rival gathering instead. 

“The People’s State of the Union” will be held on the National Mall at the same time as the president’s speech, and several Democrats in the House and Senate have already committed to the event. Organizers say that Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Tina Smith, and Chris Van Hollen, as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Becca Balint, Greg Casar, Veronica Escobar, Pramila Jayapal, Delia Ramirez, and Bonnie Watson Coleman will be attending. 

Organizers include liberal activist group MoveOn and pro-Democrat media network MeidasTouch, and they describe the event as “counterprogramming” for “President Trump’s night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people.”  

“These aren’t normal times and showing up for this speech puts a veneer of legitimacy on the corruption and lawlessness that has defined his second term,” Murphy said in a statement. 

On X, Van Hollen said Wednesday, “Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won’t be there. Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”

Other Democrats plan to protest during the event or walk out during the speech, including Representative Jared Huffman, who told Axios last week, “The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will.” 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Democrats in a closed-door meeting last week to either skip the State of the Union or attend in “silent defiance.” It will be interesting to see if any Democrats attending the event listen to him. Last year, Representative Al Green raised his cane and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before being removed from the chamber, and was later censured by the Republican-led House. 

This year, as Trump mismanages the economy and becomes increasingly unpopular due to violence perpetrated by federal agents carrying out his immigration policies, it’s extremely likely that he will face protests during his speech. What will they look like, and how will they be handled?

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Pope Rejects Trump’s “Board of Peace” Invite

The Vatican wants nothing to do with Trump’s Gaza project.

Pope Leo waves to a crowd (not pictured)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony on May 8, 2025, in Vatican City.

The Vatican will not be joining Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” announcing Tuesday that it was turning down a January invitation from the White House.

“For us, there are … some critical issues that should be resolved,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. “One concern is that, at the international level, it should above all be the U.N. that manages these crisis situations. This is one of the points on which we have insisted.”

Pope Leo XIV has not been afraid to criticize Trump since being named pontiff last year. He told reporters in September that “someone who says ‘I am against abortion but I am in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

He expanded upon those views in November, saying, “I think we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have. If people are in the United States illegally, there are ways to treat that. There are courts, there’s a system of justice.

“But when people are living good lives, and many of them for 10, 15, 20 years, to treat them in a way that is extremely disrespectful, to say the least—and there’s been some violence, unfortunately—I think that the bishops have been very clear in what they said,” Leo added. “I would just invite all people in the United States to listen to them.”

Leo has also spoken highly of the role of the U.N., which would go against Trump’s vision for the Board of Peace.

“In a world facing complex challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inequalities, and climate crises, the U.N. should play a key role in fostering dialogue and human support, helping to build a more just future,” Leo said in his State of the World address last month. “Efforts are therefore needed to ensure that the United Nations not only reflects the situation of today’s world, rather than that of the post-war period, but that it is also more focused and efficient in pursuing policies aimed at the unity of the human family instead of ideologies.”

The Board of Peace was established to oversee a transitional government in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel in a three-year onslaught. But the organization appears to be a way to circumvent the United Nations and possibly line Trump’s pockets, as permanent membership on the board requires a $1 billion fee. Trump has refused to say where that money goes.

So far, 19 countries have signed up, including those with leaders close to Trump, such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and the United Arab Emirates. Israel and Russia, each accused of war crimes, have both been invited, although only Israel has agreed to join. The Vatican and the pope’s rejection will hurt the board’s credibility, but that isn’t likely to change Trump’s mind.

Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Raids Family Detention Dorms After Kids’ Letters Expose Abuse

A report on letters from children detained in the Dilley camp revealed how bad conditions are.

People protest against immigration detention centers in Dilley, Texas
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images

Guards at an ICE detention facility in Texas raided the dorms of immigrant families Tuesday, in order to destroy children’s letters that threatened to shed light on the horrific living conditions.

The raid at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley was in response to a recent ProPublica report that featured letters written by the children held there, according to Migrant Insider’s Pablo Manriquez. 

Univision’s Lidia Terrazas shared a video on Instagram of 15-year-old Cariexis Quintero, who has the intellectual capacity of a 7-year old, discussing the raid. 

“They threw away all of my drawings,” she said tearfully. “My mom liked them.”

“They noticed we were writing letters asking for freedom,” Quintero’s mother said as she held up a pile of colorful scraps. She described how guards had “stormed” into her room searching for drawings and letters, and had torn what they found to shreds.

Thus far, no federal court complaint, legal document, or verified video recording of the raid at Dilley has been made public, according to the International Business Times.  

This week, ICE deported 2-month-old Juan Nicolás with his mother and father to Mexico, after the baby had been hospitalized for bronchitis during his time at the detention facility in Dilley. Earlier this month, the facility was also the site of a measles outbreak

In the original ProPublica report, children recounted their fear and anguish, as well as the facility’s poor food, unsanitary conditions, and lack of reliable medicine.

“More than 60 days … going to the doctor and that the only thing they tell you is to drink more water and the worst thing is that it seems the water is what makes people sick here,” wrote Ender, a 12-year-old detained at Dilley, in one of the letters. 

