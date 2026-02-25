Republican Roasted for Begging Trump to Sign His Tie After SOTU
Troy Nehls pleaded with Donald Trump just to initial the representative’s necktie.
The State of the Union address is an opportunity for all branches of government to convene over the most pressing issues of the year. But Republicans treated Donald Trump’s sophomoric performance more like a rowdy sports game than a presidential appearance.
Practically the entire caucus participated in the rah-rah, jeering and chanting “U-S-A.” But the fanboying was especially true for Texas Representative Troy Nehls, who soundly secured the most cringeworthy moment of the night by begging the president to sign his Trump-themed tie.
As Trump exited the lower chamber, he caught a glimpse of Nehls dutifully waiting in line to greet him—but more importantly, he spotted Nehls’s tie, an American flag print with several repeated images of Trump’s face.
“Oh, look at this guy, I like that tie, I want that tie,” Trump said, grabbing Nehl’s tie while addressing someone else. “Give me that tie!”
“Thank you! Initial, just an initial,” responded the 57-year-old lawmaker, hunched over as he offered a pen to the president.
Without speaking to Nehls directly, Trump obliged.
The moment did not play well with the American public, who used the moment to highlight how sycophantic and subservient conservatives in Congress have become to the party’s White House figurehead.
“Even the die hards in North Korea don’t grovel and beg for an autograph,” wrote a self-identified progressive on X.
“A 57 year old asking for an autograph of his favorite sexual predator?” posted another user. “Good God.”
Their opinions are immaterial for the Texas lawmaker, regardless of whether they live in his district, as Nehls is not seeking reelection at the end of his term. Trump has endorsed Nehls’s twin brother to replace him.