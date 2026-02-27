Bill Clinton Slams GOP Over Trainwreck Epstein Deposition With Hillary
The former president is testifying on Jeffrey Epstein before the House Oversight Committee.
Former President Bill Clinton called out Republicans in his opening statement to the House Oversight Committee Friday for bringing in his wife, former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to testify about Jeffrey Epstein.
Clinton said in his own testimony that his wife had never even met Epstein and had no dealings with him, and having her testify before the committee was “not right.”
“I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right,” Clinton said.
Clinton also denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, saying, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”
“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals,” Clinton said.
Both Clintons agreed to testify before the committee, although Chair James Comer turned down their requests to have public hearings. Hillary’s testimony took place yesterday and was nearly derailed when conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted photos from the closed-door hearing sent to him by Representative Lauren Boebert.
Clinton argued that if details of the hearing were coming out while it was in progress, the press should be allowed in, but her request was denied. Boebert and Johnson, meanwhile, were excoriated by conservatives on social media for nearly derailing a hearing with one of the right-wing’s least favorite people.
Unlike Hillary, Bill Clinton is a former president. How will the right handle his testimony? So far, according to Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Clinton is being “cooperative and answering all of our questions.”