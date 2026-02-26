Trump DOJ to Investigate Itself Over Epstein Files Release
What could possibly go wrong?
The Department of Justice has announced that it will investigate itself for failing to disclose documents containing allegations against President Donald Trump as part of the files on Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement on X Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced that it would look into reports that documents produced for Ghislaine Maxwell’s team in discovery for her criminal case “appear to be missing”—referring to three interviews the FBI conducted between July and October 2019 with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her as a child.
“As with all documents that have been flagged by the public, the Department is currently reviewing files within that category of the production,” the agency said. “Should any document be found to have been improperly tagged in the review process and is responsive to the Act, the Department will of course publish it, consistent with the law.”
The DOJ has already published one of the FBI interviews conducted with that victim, which was also included in discovery for Maxwell’s case—but it only included allegations against Epstein, not Trump.
The woman’s allegations against the president still appeared in a 21-page slideshow included in files. “[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit,” the FBI said in its interview summary. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” This allegedly occurred in the mid-1980s when she was “approximately 13-15 years old.”
The details of the woman’s story appeared to match details from a victim lawsuit from December 2019. In a publicly available interview, “Jane Doe 4” claimed that she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted, and raped” by prominent men she met through Epstein, one of whom forcibly slapped Jane Doe 4 in the face after she was forced to perform oral sex on him. This same man forcibly raped her.
The DOJ previously dismissed accusations that it was hiding certain documents as “salaciously insane,” claiming to have restored any documents that were previously removed. Now the agency is putting itself in charge of determining its own wrongdoing—I’m sure that’ll go well.
While they’re at it, maybe they can figure out what happened to this now-disappeared photograph of Epstein that appears to show Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick smiling in the background?